“Who is she?” – Chief US Treasury takes swip to Thunberg – Boston Herald

By PAN PYLAS

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – As one of the executive producers of the latest Mad Max movie, US finance minister Steven Mnuchin may have been interested in the apocalyptic climate warnings from Greta Thunberg.

Instead, he took a personal swipe at the 17-year-old who said she was unable to give advice on climate change because she had not yet been to college.

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mnuchin rejected Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and companies should drastically reduce their use of fossil fuels.

When asked how that would affect the American economic model, Mnuchin was quick and condescending in his answer.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, “he said. After a short break, he said it was “a joke.”

“After she studies economics at the university, she can come back and explain that to us,” he concluded.

Thunberg has yet to respond to Mnuchin’s comments, but is likely to be asked about them when she holds a press conference on Friday during a climate strike with other young people in Davos, which is the last day of this year’s elites meeting. Thunberg created a global environmental movement after becoming famous a year ago by organizing a regular strike at her school.

Mnuchin confirmed to The Associated Press that he earned a degree in economics from Yale University before joining Goldman Sachs and then the Trump government.

In between, he founded the film production company Dune Entertainment, which in addition to helping with the relaunch of the Mad Max franchise in 2015, also has The Lego Movie and Wonder Woman.

For its supporters around the world, Thunberg has become a role model, not least because of her criticism of American policy, in particular the decision of President Donald Trump to remove the country from the Paris agreement to global warming to limit.

Mnuchin insisted on Thursday that American policy was misinterpreted and that President Donald Trump “absolutely believes” in a clean environment.

“The president objects to the Paris agreement because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States,” he said.

Last month, Trump told Thunberg in a tweet to “chill out” and “work on her anger control problem.” issue. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend. “

The Earth has just registered its hottest decade ever, with the five being the hottest in the last five years, according to American and other scientific bodies. Scientists repeatedly point to more extreme weather as a problem exacerbated by man-made climate change. There have been 44 weather and climate disasters in the United States that have caused at least $ 1 billion in damage since 2017, killing 3,569 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.