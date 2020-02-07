Who is the best attraction in the democratic primary?

Photos by Scott Olson / Getty Images

We have been in the current democratic presidential election for about 37 years, which means, among other things, that we have some debates on the agenda.

For most, men’s suits on the stages where these debates take place are just that: men’s suits and nothing else. Except for a tie or shirt color, they all look about the same. But the truth is that everything matters from the fit of her shoulders to the size of her shirt collar. It can be the difference between compound (Biden) and compound (Bernie) looks. It can help a candidate look fresh and modern (Castro) or stuffy (Buttigieg).

So let’s get to the details of who did it right up to that point by breaking down the good guys, the bad guys, and those who have already finished the race.

Still hunting

Joe Biden almost always chooses a dark blue suit

Joe Biden

Nowadays Biden is usually the best dressed of the evening. He is wearing a well-cut, classically-cut suit that makes sense given his stature. To the inexperienced eye, they seem to fit a little on the big side, but the slight pull on his top button and the way his jacket collar is flush with his shirt collar suggest a well-fitting suit. His suits are almost always dark blue (although during the October 15th debate he chose a suit that looked almost black, with a red silk tie, and it was really hideous). He usually also chooses a white shirt, which is another important reason why he always looks so crisp and sophisticated. Biden occasionally misses the mark on his tie-knot and collar portions; In the last debate, his lace collar was a little big for the size of his tie knot, which for me reads like someone who is a little concerned with the modernity that he can greet in his style.

Does Pete Buttigieg wear his father’s suit?

Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg usually chooses a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, which is hard to screw up, but somehow he does it. His debates are a lesson on how a complete outfit can go wrong with a few simple customization and styling options. Buttigieg is a young man with a slim fit and a medium-wide lapel. Instead, he wears a classically tailored suit with a wide lapel. His jackets always look too edgy; Sometimes there is a gap between the back of his jacket collar and the shirt collar, indicating that they don’t fit as they should. And I understand that a more traditional cut aptly reflects who Buttigieg is in his politics, but instead of making him look tailored and classic, the width of his lapels and ties overwhelms his body and makes him look almost youthful. In addition, its color palette is almost too reserved; he chooses solid ties that go with his jacket rather than complementing the shade of blue in his suit. I give him a few points for always choosing a white shirt and navy suit, which some of his colleagues have overlooked.

Bernie Sanders goes swimming

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is almost a fad in these debates. His suits are usually too big, probably because he buys them off the rack so they fit his midsection, not his shoulders, as you should. And he obviously doesn’t know that there are tailors? If I were to put on Sanders, the first thing I would do would be to put him in a jacket that is a size down, but if I had to work with what he had, I would take it along the back seams and the width from narrowing the sleeves a bit because even his arms are swimming in his jacket. Otherwise, there are some really simple things Sanders could do to improve his look: occasionally he hits him right with his tie, but when combined with a blue shirt, the whole look is too casual. If he exchanged his blue shirt for a white or even a much paler blue, his entire outfit would look more sophisticated.

There has been a lot of discussion about Tom Steyer’s relationships

Tom Steyer

I know I’ll get anti-aircraft guns for that, but Tom Steyer’s tie grows on me. And I want to be clear: it is completely unsuitable for a presidential debate and he should not wear it on stage. As an independent choice, however, Steyer sees that he knows who he is attracting: Tom Steyer, a man who looks like he has strolled from a painting by Norman Rockwell, with a popular grin and an unforgettable face. And think about it, would you even know who Steyer was, if not because of that damn tie? Still, there are far better ways that he could stand out in a sea of ​​solid reds and blues that wouldn’t look like a 14-year-old boy at Christmas: a subtle geometric pattern, even a faint paisley, or a floral pattern could work Devil a more subdued plaid. Otherwise, Steyer’s appearance is not unusual and mostly acceptable. His suit jacket usually fits nicely, albeit a little on the larger, more classic side, which is a little bit in the tightness of his tie. And like everyone else on stage in a blue shirt, he should choose a white one.

Andrew Yang, sworn enemy of the tie

Andrew Yang

Yang’s suits usually fit well. The lapel always seems a bit wide and high to me, which makes it look flattering, but the shoulders fit properly. That being said, he should put on a goddamn tie or at least buy a shirt with a matching collar. The way his shirt is pulled around the top button drives me to the wall – it makes his entire outfit look bad and I think he has no idea that he can buy shirts with different collar sizes. I guess the size of his neck makes it difficult for him to find one that fits perfectly, but I’m almost certain that he can afford a single tailored shirt to wear for these things, or at least a tailor.

The Bloomberg factor

Michael Bloomberg is likely to make his debut tonight

Michael Bloomberg

Thanks to, or perhaps not at all thanks to, a change in the qualification rules, the next debate almost promises Michael Bloomberg’s appearance, and although he has not yet gone through a discussion phase, based on his already public profile, we can make some guesses as to what he is going to have on his big night , Bloomberg is usually a very well dressed type. When he wears a suit, he chooses a more classic cut with a medium lapel, usually in a flat navy. He usually wears a crisp shirt with a stand-up collar in white or light blue and a silk tie with an appropriately proportioned knot. His suits are very neatly cut, which prevents the more traditional cut from being stuffy and overwhelming his frame, and he keeps his tie options relatively simple: solid silk or basic pattern. During the debate, I hope to see him in a rich navy suit with a white shirt and maybe a matching light blue tie. But definitely, if he sticks to what we expect him to do, there’s a good chance he’s one of the best dressed boys on stage.

Get out of the race

The fallen master of the primary style, Julian Castro

Julian Castro

Julian Castro has undoubtedly always been the best-dressed man on this debate stage, and I miss him, boy. His suits always fit him perfectly; Pete in particular would be smart to get an idea of ​​how Castro always managed to look both appropriate and modern. Occasionally his lapel was a hair too narrow, but that’s just a thorn in my side. He occasionally mixed it up by choosing a suit in a slightly lighter – but still reasonable – blue, and his choice of ties was always clean and complementary, which was refreshing, since, on the whole, the rest of the men on stage only wore variations of the same uniform.

Cory Booker showed improvements in the men’s department

Cory Booker

Booker’s appearance has always been relatively good. In early debates, his suits were too big – probably for the same reason as Bernies: he bought them to fit his midsection rather than his shoulders. But they fit just right in later debates. His color palette was always clean and simple, but not overly monotonous. His bold red ties were both a means of expression and a sure choice, and the shade of red he always matched well with the navy in his suit. I was occasionally annoyed by the proportions of his lapel, but in general Booker was always one of the best dressed, along with Castro and Biden.