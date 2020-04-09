Who is the best trilogy, Captain America or Iron Man?

War can never leave us – that is, civil war. Well … no, it’s not … you know? Let me tell you the details. In the world of Marvel fans, we love those who love Captain America, those of us who love Iron Man, and we love those who both love them and watch them fight each other. I tend to next.

Steve and Tony shipping (or Stoney, if you’re fancy) they don’t fight, and their own echoes make them better from time to time. The whole Marvel Cinematic Universe took on Tony and Steve to finally put their differences aside, and in Avengers: The Endgame, when we were last in favor of each other, it was in the best way possible.

Now though, the battle has reigned as fans and I’m having flashbacks to wartime

It was just the beginning of enough. A fan of Tony Stark tweeted how they thought the Iron Man trilogy was the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Are you calling it the “best MQ trilogy” or “Iron Man”?

– Tiny Tanny (@Overin) April 8, 2020

And then of course the Captain America Trilogy fans were ready to defend their position.

pic.twitter.com/i2jZ55QcrB

– Matt Kokoski (@ Matt_Kokowski) April 8, 2020

… And nobody even tried with the Thor trilogy, because come on

Someone who is happily a fan of both Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, so watching my parents fight just before their divorce makes me cringe, cry on the sofa, crying, knowing that I will be separated from my parents.

Anyway …

It is a war that rises from time to time like clockwork. We’re all just considering our own business and then suddenly there is someone who decides to stumble a bear and fight to find out who is better than Stony’s life. Can’t we all go together?

In all seriousness, I go back and forth on these trilogies because the truth is … they’re both great. I know that there is an argument that Captain America: Civil War is not really a Captain America movie, but I disagree. This is the beginning of the next wave of angst at the MCU before the resolution of A&T Trump and the correct ending note for both of these trilogies.

Whenever people started fighting Cap and Tony, I only thought about that scene of Mean Girls when the girl didn’t even go to school and she got up and wanted to take everyone along because she just had a lot of feelings.

Frankly, I think the two trilogies are the best. Captain America will always have a Winter Soldier under his belt (though I like the first Avenger the most) and there’s both Iron Man and Iron Man by Tony’s name – and even I love Iron Man the most.

We love these movies because we love these characters, so yes, both Captain America and Iron Man have given us three great movies to watch and love, and please just stop fighting, I can’t handle it.

