who-is-the-dude-jojo-siwa-has-been-hanging-out-with?

JoJo Siwa has been sharing tons of pictures and videos with a dude and many are speculating if they are a pair!

The 16-12 months-outdated entertainer has been open in the earlier about dating, and how she’s incredibly centered on her profession.

The dude in JoJo‘s most current Instagram and TikTok posts is actually 1 of her ideal mates from her hometown, Elliott Brown.

Elliott even co-starred in JoJo‘s “Only Acquiring Better” music movie again in 2018.

“I have acknowledged him for literally… a pretty long time. I’ve regarded him for for good!” JoJo stated in a powering-the-scenes video clip at the time.

Click on within to check out Elliott in JoJo’s tunes video…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hbb8Kpuu-sc" width="500"></noscript> JoJo Siwa – ‘Only Receiving Better’