Who is the new 33 million Real Madrid man

Real Madrid has just announced the signing of Reinier Jesus for $ 33 million. Who is this prodigy and why did the Galacticos sign it?

On January 20, 2020, Real Madrid announced the signing of Reinier Jesus on their official website. The announcement was made the day after the age of 18. Real Madrid showed a sense of urgency by signing the $ 30 million starlet. So who is this young Brazilian who has become Real Madrid’s most expensive winter recruit?

Reinier Jesus is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who made his debut on July 31, 2019 for Flamengo. During those eleven months, he made 14 appearances for Flamengo and found the net 6 times. He also helped twice during this period. Not bad for a 17 year old kid. During this period, he also played 4 games with Brazil U-17, 3 times and helped once.

Reinier Jesus is better placed in position # 10 which has lost its prestige in modern gaming. At the same time, it is versatile enough to play on either side of the wings. He is very agile and skilful on the ball, but the attribute that separates him from most of the amazed children is his physical presence. At 18, he is already 6 feet tall and with these long legs he can keep the game going and give his team a few extra seconds to push the men forward.

Out of the ball, Jesus is as good as he is on the ball. He likes to press high and break games higher on the ground. It makes the game really good and can remain calm throughout the 90 minutes. He likes to turn towards the goal as soon as the ball is raised. He shows frankness in his race and his passes. Jesus likes to get in the box and scores goals for fun.

Since James Rodriguez’s failure at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid have been looking for this midfield breed that can score goals and be direct. Looks like they finally found the player they were looking for in James Rodriguez. However, Reinier Jesus has a lot to learn and Real Madrid could help him learn from the best.