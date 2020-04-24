Who is the new AT & T CEO, John Stanky?

Following the succession plan the company outlined last year, AT & T appointed long-time owner John Stankey as the next CEO.

Stanky, 57, will take over on July 1st from Randall Stevenson, 60, who has upset the communications giant for 13 years. The new CEO will now focus on profits and reduce debt from Stevenson’s huge spending. I bought DirecTV $ 67 billion in 2015 and paid Time Warner $ 190 billion in 2018.

Activist investors and some Wall Street analysts may have hoped that AT & T’s board would break Stevenson’s expensive expansion strategy, but Stanky’s choices would approve large acquisitions is showing. The new CEO is Stephenson’s key figure on big purchase consolidation and has regularly rounded up the press defending press.

“We purchased Time Warner because we wanted to provide consumers with something else as well as good connectivity. That’s our play,” Stankey explained Baron earlier this year. “Our play is a great network and adds value to entertainment.”

The transition was crude to Time Warner’s senior executive position. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes had planned to retire after the company was sold, but AT & T then went on to HBO boss Richard Plepler [currently in charge of Apple’s show] and He lost key executives such as Turner leaders David Levy and John Martin. AT & T also lost Warner Bros. studio head Kevin Tsujihara last year in a sex scandal.

Stankey says the old Time Warner needs to make major changes to remove barriers and strengthen collaboration between different departments such as HBO and Warner Bros. “The creative side of the business is still 100% intact,” he told CNBC. In October.

The rise of Stanky to one of America’s largest companies came from a humble beginning.

He is the youngest of three children and grew up in Los Angeles with his father, an insurance company, and a home mom. Stanky, who worked at a sports equipment store after school, was also an avid Boy Scout and earned the Eagle Scout rank. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Loyola Marymount University in 1985 and immediately began working for the telephone company Pacific Bell. A few years later, he earned an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and continued to rank as Baby Bell set.

After running the main part of SBC Southwestern Bell, Stanky became the chief information officer of the carrier when it merged with the original AT & T in 2005. In 2008, he was promoted to Chief Technology Officer and then Chief Strategy Officer, and in 2012 became Stevenson’s top advisor. Mergers and acquisitions.

When he and Stephenson completed the acquisition of DirecTV in 2015, Stanky took charge of the new unit and was integrated with AT & T’s smaller existing cable TV business to form its entertainment group. Under Stanky’s leadership, the satellite and cable TV businesses are slashing Wall Street by slashing customers from 26 million units in July 2015 to less than 23 million by the end of 2018 [Q1 2020]. At the end, it was reduced to less than 19 million units]. ].

When the Time Warner merger ended in 2018, he transferred to the unit’s CEO role. In addition to the loss of top executives, Stanky’s media units also struggled to determine a competitive strategy in the streaming video market with Netflix, Amazon and others.

The earliest streaming service, Direc TV Now, started after the price increase and was later renamed AT & T TV Now. This service was removed at the end of last year with the launch of AT & T TV.

HBO’s streaming efforts, closer to Netflix, are almost the same as they were before the acquisition of AT & T, but will soon introduce a new service called HBO Max, which further relies on Warner Media’s library of popular old TV shows. At $ 15 per month, it’s a bit higher than Netflix and doubles the price of Disney’s Disney + service.

Still, Stanky forecasts 50 million customers for the new HBO Max service within five years, attracting viewers with content from all parts of the company.

“Do you want to double your content for the same price? There was a marketing proposal that was much harder to sell in the market,” he told CNBC last fall. “It’s incredible value.”

