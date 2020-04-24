Who is the RuPaul Star Celebrity Secret Drag Race?

You don’t have to wait until tonight to see the first scene of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The new series airs on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 pm, but the first scene of the reality game is below. In a four part series, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kimchi, Monetary Changes X, Heart Monique, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo help turn the stars from the world of film, music, television and comedy into a perfect queen of competition.

A glimpse below shows Bob, Trixie and Monét meeting the first secret star crop. There are actors who portray themselves as writers and activists as well. “I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life here,” said the mysterious star.

The next contestant is also the actor who admits that he did the drag for the first time “to show that you can be who you want to be.” Third celebrities are comics, writers and actors who want to get out of their comfort zone.

After creating drag personas, participants will compete in the classic Drag Race game, work on the track and participate in lip fighting.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities together! No matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, bravery and talent, you still put your pants on one leg at a time.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race debuts following the new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday, April 24th at 9:30 pm. on VH1.