Who is the secret A-Lister, who plays the nurse Kurtaev?

This country has left fans in disbelief as a secret letter made a cameo in the last episode.

The last series of BBC Three Daisy Mae and Charlie Cooper back in the third season last month, and finally teased decisive.

Kurtan (Charlie Cooper) years of living with a nanny, which finally appeared on the show – but her face washout.

Nan rushed to the house to despise the directors, who are engaged in surveying and Kerry added: “You know that you can not take advantage of this, is not it?” Because she does not want to be in a documentary. “

At the end of the episode Kurtan Nan counted as Elvira Presley, which further multiplies anonymity.

Fans guessed Uolters Julie, Emma Thompson and Maxine Peake, while Tilda answered Svintan forward as the most likely answer.

BBC Three was determined to keep the mystery alive. “And no, we do not tell you who the Kurtan” – they wrote on Twitter.

And no, we do not tell you who the Kurtan? # This country

– BBC Three (@bbcthree) March 10, 2020

Adding to the mystery, the country director Tom George said that the secret of the stars “is not from England” and flew specially to shoot a cameo. George added that the star is “very creative partner.”

Kurtanski nannies Love assumption, but so far have not seen the desired name. Thus, a few tips:

– They’re not from England

– They came specifically to do so

– We never let them met before

– They have a very creative partner

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 # ThisCountry

– Tom George (@tomgeorgefilm) March 10, 2020

Mai-director Simon Archer also said that the episode was another secret episodic form in the form of the Office of Mackenzie Crook, who appeared in VHS of the old cadres as the deceased pavbrat Kurtaev Ray.

Kurtanski nannies Love assumption, but so far have not seen the desired name. Thus, a few tips:

– They’re not from England

– They came specifically to do so

– We never let them met before

– They have a very creative partner

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 # ThisCountry

– Tom George (@tomgeorgefilm) March 10, 2020

Now the country runs from BBC iPlayer.