Who is Tottenham’s second most important player?

Harry Kane is the most important player at Tottenham, but who is the second most important player on Jose Mourinho’s team?

There is no doubt that Harry Kane is the best and most important player in Tottenham. The ranking of players after the English hitman is much more complicated. It’s an interesting exercise to identify the second most important player in Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff.

Let’s start with a few players who will not be considered. Giovani Lo Celso has not been part of the Spurs for long enough to really have an impact on this debate. The talented Argentinian could reach the place behind Kane at the end of the season, but he cannot yet be placed there.

Some Tottenham supporters could push Hugo Lloris to receive the honor. He is, after all, the longtime captain of the club. Despite this, he is still not dominant enough from the goalkeeper position to be the club’s second best player. He’s a good player at this point in his career, but he’s not world class at all. This is the standard required for a goalkeeper to be the second best player in a club.

In reality, there are only three players who deserve consideration. Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld are all of great importance to the team on a consistent basis. No member of the trio is a perfect star, but all deserve to be considered at least as average regulars.

Alderweireld is the first player who deserves to be eliminated. He is an extremely influential figure behind the Spurs defense, but his age is starting to take its toll on the Belgian veteran. It is not fast enough to really operate at a world class level. He’s still a very good player, but he is far from being an elite.

This leaves Son and Alli like the last two men standing in the debate. The two men are very important to Mourinho’s team. In their time, everyone has the offensive prowess of tormenting Premier League opponents.

Ultimately, Son gets the green light because he is the more consistent player of the two. His lack of defensive capability makes him a defective player, but there is no doubt that what he will provide at the offensive end of the field. He’s going to take off his socks and try to get shot at every opportunity. Whether Kane is on the field or not, he gives Tottenham a scoring threat they desperately need.

Interestingly, if Dele played at his best more often, it would be the easy choice. Unlike Son, he gives the Spurs a significant boost at both ends of the pitch when he is at his best. The challenge for Dele is to increase its average performance. He suffers too many anonymous matches to be considered the second best player in Tottenham.

His is a crowd favorite and he also deserves to be called Tottenham’s second best player at the moment. It’s a fluid ranking that can change a lot over the season, but right now the talented Korean is right behind Kane in the list of important Spurs.