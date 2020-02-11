Who is Tyson Fury’s new coach? SugarHill steward

Tyson Fury shocked the boxing world by parting with coach Ben Davison and appointing SugarHill Steward to replace him.

In an unexpected move, just a few weeks after his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Fury made a drastic change that could turn out to be awesome or catastrophic.

Steward is now in the Gypsy King corner for the blockbuster fight next weekend with Wilder at the MGM Grand.

But who is the little-known trainer and what is his background?

WAR OF WORDS

Old tweets show Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, who have been exchanging trash talk since 2012

In the money

Tyson Fury fortune and much he is reported to earn from the wilder struggle

TITLE

The next fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Naoya Inoue is in preparation

Uncovered

Deontay Wilder Fortune and the division he will receive for Tyson Fury Rematch

TO PLAN?

Deontay Wilder thinks he knows why Tyson Fury broke up with Ben Davison

can’t miss

Fury vs Wilder 2: How to watch the heavyweight showdown and stream it live

relapse

Why Buster Douglas defeated ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson 30 years ago was not a total shock

goats

Jon Jones compares himself to Mike Tyson after narrowly beating Dominick Reyes

DESIGNED

As a young professional, Dillian Whyte publishes a video of ruthless knockout

SUPERSTAR

Anthony Joshua’s next fight: title defense news is coming – who and when?

Legendary family history

Steward, formerly known as Javanese “Sugar” Hill, is the nephew of one of the greatest boxing coaches, Emanuel “Manny” Steward.

He officially changed his name last year and stated that Manny was a father to him.

SugarHill grew up near Stewards’ famous Kronk Gym in Detroit and has seen him coach many famous champions over the years, particularly Tommy Hearns.

Manny also coached top heavyweights like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Wladimir Klitschko.

While the original plant in Kronk is now gone and Emanuel Steward has passed away, SugarHill intends to continue the legacy.

Getty – Contributor

Emanuel Steward passed away in 2012

Rage of the first meeting

In 2010 Fury traveled to America to train with Emanuel Steward in the Kronk Gym for three weeks.

His cousin Andy Lee (who later became world middleweight champion) was trained by Manny, and so Fury used the connection to make a name for himself.

The 21-year-old massively impressed the legendary trainer, who took him home for the three-week assignment.

It was during this period that Fury first met SugarHill (all three shown below) and caused Manny to correctly predict that he would become a heavyweight champion after Wladimir Klitschko.

Trained champions

When Emanuel Steward died in 2012, SugarHill helped some of his former fighters, such as the light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson.

He also trained Anthony Dirrell and Charles Martin and worked as part of Andy Lee’s team.

Fury’s time in the Kronk Gym

When Fury spoke about his time in Detroit earlier, he said to talkSPORT: “I had the opportunity to go there – to the Kronk Gym – and finally went there.

“So I just landed there, they didn’t even know I was coming. I went to the gym and asked myself,” Is Emanuel Steward here? “

“They said,” Who are you? “I thought,” I’m the next heavyweight champion in the world, Tyson Fury. “

Â € œYou brought me down to see him, and that was it. I moved into his house that day.

“I was in Detroit with him for three weeks, we trained every day, we talked about a lot of things, he had a lot of boxing knowledge.

“It wasn’t just physically where he was great, he was great at communicating with a fighter and talking about fights.”

While in the Kronk Gym, Fury was by no means afraid to argue with the locals.

He explained: “I was there and everyone above the cruiserweight and light heavyweight group got into the ring with me and I smashed them.

“Even though I was only 21 years old. Everyone they brought with me, I even defeated two or three fighters at the same time, the easy ones, they couldn’t believe it. “