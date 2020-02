Personnel associates check out body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year January 23, 2020. — Photo by China Day by day via Reuters

GENEVA, Feb 21 — The head of the Entire world Overall health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated an global group would take a look at Wuhan today as portion of its get the job done coordinating the reaction to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The WHO-led joint mission in China has been functioning in Beijing, Sichuan and Guangdong, and will journey to Wuhan tomorrow to go on its get the job done at the epicentre of the outbreak,” he informed reporters in Geneva today. — AFP