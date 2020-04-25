WHO: ‘No Evidence’ COVID-19 Antibodies Stopped the Re-Infection

(Bloomberg) – Capturing COVID-19 once cannot protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health Organization, a study that could undermine efforts to allow people to return to work after being cured of the disease.

At present there is no evidence that people who recovered from COVID-19 also had antibodies to the second infection, the UN agency said in a statement released on April 24.

The WHO guidance comes after some governments have suggested that people with coronavirus vaccine may be offered a “passport” or a “safe passport” that allows them to travel or return to work, based on the assumption that they are safe from re-infection, according to the statement. People given such a prescription can disregard public health guidance, increasing the risk of dementia.

Chili is the first country to announce the issuance of vaccination cards as part of a preventive test. This is disturbing because tests have proven unsafe somewhere, and some people may be intentionally ill to get a card. The United States and others however say they are looking for an option.

While there is agreement that the key to ending the outbreak of the disease is to establish a method called immunity to the flock, there are some that remain unknown. The first is whether researchers can provide effective and effective treatment. Another is how long people who are recovering are immune; re-birth after months or years is very common with other human coronaviruses. Finally, it is not clear what percentage of people must be vaccinated to protect the “flock.” This depends on the spread of the virus.

The WHO says it is studying scientific evidence on the response of the old coronavirus, but there is still no research to evaluate whether the presence of the virus “can protect against infection with the human genome.” And while many countries are currently testing the virus, these cases are not designed to determine whether people recovered from the virus are protected, the agency said.

As global vaccination campaigns continue, WHO has established an international alliance to ensure that medicines are distributed properly. French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bill and Melinda Gates are involved in the partnership.

