Who puts a tour of Britain after the outbreak karanavirusa

Who announced they are moving their upcoming tour dates for the UK after a global karanavirusa flash.

The group was supposed to start their last tour in the arena on Monday (March 16th) in the Manchester Arena, and include a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 in the framework of the annual show teenagers.

An official statement published The Who this morning (March 12), says: “After serious consideration, treat with great regret that The Who have postponed a tour of the UK, which should begin next Monday, March 16 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester and will end in Wembley SSE Arena on 8 April. The dates will be postponed to next year. All tickets will be awarded.

“Safety paramount fans, and taking into account the problems encountered in the event of coronavirus, a group considered that they have no choice but to postpone the show caution.”

Who (Picture: Getty)

Roger Daltrey has assured fans in a statement that the show “will certainly take place, and this may be the last time we did a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, because the show will be fantastic.”

Pete Townshend added that the group “does not come to this decision easily, but given the concerns about public meetings, we could not go forward.”

The statement concludes: “Unfortunately, those who are not able to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 in the framework of the annual teen concert against cancer, but intends to move the show as the following news.”

tour dates, on whom it affected, is available below.

March

16 – Manchester Arena

18 – Dublin, 3 arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

25 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – London, Royal Albert Hall

30 – Cardiff Motapoynt Arena

April

1 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

6 – Liverpool, M & S Bank Arena

8 – London, SSE Wembley Arena

The Who are the last group, which has its own tour plans affected by the pandemic coronavirus. Artists like “Green Day”, “Pearl Jam”, “My Chemical Romance”, “Madonna and Foals”, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned exhibition on the territories of the world in recent weeks.