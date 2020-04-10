WHO Responsible for Racial Insult: “I Will Not Damn”

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on racing, culture and inclusive leadership. Sign up here for daily inbox delivery.

RaceAhead is back from the break! Review: Scheduled twice a week, appearing in your inbox on Tuesday and Friday. We will also add new sections in the coming weeks. Check out these in today’s email:

Community coronavirus, A brief summary of the latest impact of the pandemic on the color community

A brief summary of the latest impact of the pandemic on the color community Big numbers, This week’s news is

This week’s news is Mood board, Sometimes photos deserve a thousand emotions

Also in the news is a drop of Mike from the WHO Chief and a voting victory in Florida. In addition, this coronavirus era is a test of leadership characters that shape moisture has just passed.

But first, this week’s hike.

Please hand the brisket

Get closer to the eyes of your laptop.

I can still taste

Love from afar.

Why is this spring different

From all other springs?

Plague between religions

Claims the season. for

For the first time, bitter

Herbs, easter ham,

Iftar’s sweets are set

Empty table.

These are difficult things. look

To the clue season: new

Growth, patient peace.

Have a peaceful and patient weekend.

Ellen McGart

Yuta

Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com

. [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus