WHO says “no evidence” survivors of coronavirus cannot reinfect

The World Health Organization [WHO] said there is “no evidence” that survivors of COVID-19 cannot reinfect the virus. In a statement on Saturday morning, WHO warned that the antibodies may not adequately protect survivors and may leave them vulnerable to a second coronavirus infection.

This warning was issued by several countries, including the United States, while considering allowing recovered people to carry “exempt passports” or “risk-free certificates.” The document will allow survivors to return to work or other activities under the assumption that they are not affected by the virus.

On Monday, Chile announced plans to distribute a “health passport” after allowing survivors to undergo antibody testing and allow workers to re-enter, according to Reuters. Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States, said the “Immunity Card” had been discussed as an option by the Trump administration.

The WHO called for the government not to issue this type of document, saying that if people relax their protection measures and ignore specific guidance from health authorities, they may increase the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

“Some governments may find that detection of antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can serve as the basis for an” immune passport “or” risk-free certificate “that enables individuals to travel. Or they will return to work assuming they are protected from reinfection. ” “There is currently no evidence that those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from secondary infections.”

Physician regarding antibody testing capabilities and accuracy concerns

He was also concerned about false-negative and false-positive tests that could make the documentation inaccurate and could expose more people to the risk of infection.

“People who think they’re unaffected by a secondary infection because they’ve had a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” WHO said. “Thus, the use of such certificates may increase the risk of ongoing transmission.”

WHO supports antibody testing, and is continuing to look into investigating antibody responses to the virus, so far survivors have been shown to have antibodies to the virus. However, not all survivors have the same level of antibodies in the blood, “suggesting that cell-mediated immunity may also be important for recovery,” officials said. He added that there is a need to improve the accuracy and reliability of laboratory tests.

There are 120 projects around the world working on vaccines, but only five have been approved in human clinical trials. In addition to vaccines, researchers are testing existing drugs as potential treatments for new coronavirus diseases, including long-established treatments for killer pathogens such as Ebola, malaria and HIV .

