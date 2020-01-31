WHO says that boundaries must remain open during the corona virus outbreak

Coronavirus: the newest

WHO urges countries to keep their borders open after an emergency declaration.

Coronavirus death toll hits 213, China says.

More than 9,800 cases worldwide, most in the Chinese province of Hubei .

. Trudeau says that Ottawa talks to China about repatriating Canadians.

Patient with confirmed case of coronavirus discharged from the Toronto hospital.

Borders must remain open and people and trade flow in the face of the corona virus outbreak, although countries have a sovereign right to take measures to try to protect their citizens, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The WHO, which declared the accelerated outbreak Thursday as a global emergency, reiterated concerns that the virus could spread unnoticed in a country with a weak health system.

There is a “huge reason to keep official border crossings open” to prevent people from entering irregularly and not being checked for symptoms, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a briefing in Geneva.

“If travel restrictions were imposed, we hope that they are as short as possible to try to continue the normal flow of life,” he added.

VIEW: CBC News Network interviews Christian Lindmeier about how the WHO treats the corona virus

Now that it has declared an international public health emergency due to the corona virus, the WHO explains its reason. 09:39

On Friday, the United States issued a ‘not traveling’ warning for China. Canada’s travel guidance continues to “avoid all non-essential journeys” due to the outbreak and “avoid all journeys” to Hubei province.

There are almost 10,000 cases worldwide. Chinese officials say 9,692 of them are in Hubei province, at the center of the epidemic. Officials say 213 people have died, all in China.

Canadians in China

At least 196 Canadians have asked Ottawa for help to get out. But China prevents double citizens, a status that is not recognized in China, from leaving.

Wayne Tremblay and his wife, who have dual nationality, say they are stuck just outside of Wuhan. They traveled to be with her family for the Lunar New Year. But now he and his wife have agreed that he should fly home on the Canadian chartered flight.

“If I can go back, I have to go back and go to work and take care of our family, because the other option is to be out of work for a month and a half and without income. Nobody really knows,” he knows told CBC’s Heather Hiscox.

“It is a very stressful and unfortunate decision.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is “deliberately” involving the Chinese authorities in repatriating Canadians who are concerned about their security in China.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Foreign Minister, discussed the outbreak with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

In a statement, Champagne said Wang responded “positively” to his request to “help Canadian citizens who want to leave the region.”

Tourists from Wuhan, China, line up on a charter flight that returns to Wuhan in Bangkok on Friday. (Gemunu Amarasinghe / The Associated Press)

Global Affairs Canada has allowed a limited departure of staff and dependents. All children of GAC staff of school age and younger can join children who have existing medical conditions, mental health problems or other vulnerabilities.

Other staff have been allowed to make flexible work arrangements, including remote work, GAC said.

In Canada, officials at a Toronto hospital said Friday that a man diagnosed with coronavirus was released from the hospital.

“Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer needed patient care,” said Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in a statement.

VIEW: Shanghai is implementing measures at train stations to control the corona virus

Travelers arriving or departing undergo high temperature checks by medical personnel. 00:33

The virus in China is centered in Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei. Wuhan Mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said Friday that health workers have insufficient masks and other medical supplies.

Vaccine possible ‘within a few months’

The German Minister of Research said on Friday that she expected a coronavirus vaccine to be developed within a few months.

“If we want to control this disease, it is good if we have a vaccine in a relatively short time and we assume that it will be within a few months,” said Research Minister Anja Karliczek.

The announcement came after biopharmaceutical company CureVac AG and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said they were working together to develop a vaccine against the virus, first discovered in China in December.

