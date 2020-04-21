WHO says the coronavirus from animals in China is not Wuhan’s center

The World Health Organization (DA) says all the evidence found in the coronavirus article came out in animals in China last year and that it was not manufactured or manufactured in a lab.

Vice President Donald Trump said last week that his government is trying to resolve it because the virus came out of a lab in the Chinese city of central Wuhan, where the coronavirus infection in December.

“All the evidence shows that the virus originated from the animal and was not tested and performed in a lab or other area,” WHO spokesman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news release .

“It could have been that bird flu would have survived.

A security personnel tasked with securing a road trip from Wuhan before directing him to his ship in Beijing on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Wuhan, the city at the center of the world’s coronavirus, which launched a 76-day lock-up in early April and has allowed people to leave the area around China. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan) (AP / AAP)

It is not clear, Chaib added, that the disease has spread to human traditions but is “necessary” to be a middle-aged animal.

“It may be due to its inherited properties of the cells in the intestines but how the disease is transmitted from the human to the visible and the visible.”

He did not respond to a request that indicated if he could get damage from the system.

Chaib, referring to the Trump campaign last week to extend funding to the UN organization about his treatment of coronavirus, said: “The We continue to be optimistic about President Trump’s announcement … and we will evaluate the situation and work with our colleagues to fill in the gaps. “

“It’s very important to continue what we do not only for COVID but for many, many, many, many health programs,” it added about the work for polio, HIV. HIV and AIDS among other diseases.

President Donald Trump pointed to the cause of the virus coming from a center in Wuhan, China. (AP)

He said the country was set at 81 percent over the next two years by the end of March, citing its US $ 4.8 billion budget.

The Geneva United States is Geneva’s main focus.

Other important ones are the Gates Foundation and Britain.

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.