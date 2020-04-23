WHO says ‘too long to go’ on Coronavirus Crisis

The global coronavirus epidemic will not end anytime soon, with many countries at the start of the war, health experts say researchers report from previous US deaths from past illnesses. which is before the alarm is raised.

The US Centers for Disease Control in the United States announces preparations for the second wave of reported diseases: AFP / Johannes EISELE

The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 180,000 people and killed more than 2.6 million, and nations are struggling to keep track of its spread with civilian measures and locks, despite testing who are now repairing their ruins.

Some have begun to extend the deadlines of increasing pressure on governments to find ways to re-open their families after tens of thousands of jobs have ended.

Workers wearing protective masks burying the owner of the COVID-19, at a municipal cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico Photo: AFP / Guillermo Arias

But World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that he had begun a long fight.

“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This signature will stay with us for a long time,” he said.

3 Ts of COVID-19: test, scan, scan: AFP / Gal ROMA

“Most countries are in the early stages of their illnesses. And some who are affected by brain cancer are beginning to see a new way of dealing with these issues.”

People in Hyderabad’s capital city are helping to get free food by a tax team when the government is playing public: Photo / AFP / NOAH SEELAM

The remarks came after a US Centers for Disease Control official asked Americans to prepare for a second, more serious, coronavirus infection.

America is the toughest country in the air, with more than 46500 deaths from coronavirus and nearly 840,000 infections.

US President Donald Trump says ‘he wants to protect the’ American workers: AFP / MANDEL NGAN

Researchers have been exposed to the first COVID-19s in this country more than a few weeks before the original idea – which the US tally estimates are now less than realistic.

The deaths of COVID-19 were recaptured on February 6 and February 17 in the city of Santa Clara in California, where researchers at Stanford University found 50 percent higher than average recorded.

New Yorkers await coronavirus test site in Harlem Photo: AFPTV / Eleonore SENS

The outbreak of coronavirus cases across the United States has reached health centers, from developed areas such as New York City to the United States Navajo Nation in the southwest, part of the shortage of water and poor production practices have worsened the situation. . ^ E Ha yM.

Runners protest facemasks against spread of coronavirus on Panama City side: AFP / Luis ACOSTA

“Right in the middle of the nation’s most populous nation, the United States of the United States, our vigilance is not good enough to change a hill to wash your hands with water and water,” he said. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told AFP.

A man stands in front of his shop in Yangon city, Myanmar: AFP / Sai Aung Main

The WHO and health experts have reported on preventative measures such as locking until they can be treated or vaccinated for coronavirus.

Officers are lifting the body of a victim to COVID-19 before dumping it in the oven at New Sonapur Hindu Cemetery in Dubai Photo: AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE

There is an air of hope on that front in Europe, where Germany announces that human trials for the drug will begin next week.

It is just the fifth of such incidents worldwide, and has played a key role in making the virus “more accessible than ever,” said the German criminal group.

But given the current pace of planning, the best prophylactic can last for months.

In Europe – where death tolls have risen to around 110,000 – some countries have reduced coronavirus activity, but the tables have increased in large numbers.

Finland has promised to hold a gathering of more than 500 people by the end of July, although Spain has been told it would not expect to lift its hold until mid-July. May.

“We really need to be careful now,” Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Governments everywhere are struggling to keep up with the growing urban spirit of the world, with tens of millions of unemployed and some starving countries starving.

With no movement and no travel, pieces were cut from small businesses to travel and aircraft.

Providing further evidence of the magnitude of the devastation, the UN International Aviation Organization said on Wednesday that the AIDS epidemic could reach 1.2 billion people worldwide, including hundreds of billions of dollars in mortgage loans.

It will be scary for the people of Dharavi, especially in much of India, to not be able to leave home to work with the building workers or the experts and experts in people who live well in Mumbai.

At a million-dollar home, it is under a tightrope, with the police department cracking down on shoots not to go out.

“I have never known and feared my family and my community,” said Dharavi, who is in the hospital for COVID-19 care.

“Looking at the many people who have lost their lives due to the illnesses makes me sick. Do we recover from this?”

. [tagToTranslate] strains [t] long [t] long [t] path [t] go [t] go [t] coronavirus [t] problem