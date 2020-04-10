CNN Alisyn Camerota asked super-infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci the question in the minds of Americans who are in quarantine-quarantine everywhere: who will play him this weekend that returns this Live weekend?

On Friday morning, New Day, Camerota and Fauci spent much of the interview talking about antibody testing and other junk before they got to the meat.

“In a much lighter note, Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus,” Camerota said, adding, “What do you think is the chance that someone will present you?”

With a laugh, Dr. Fauci replied, “I have no idea, I hope not.”

“So, if they did, which actor would you like us to play?” Camerota asked and suggested, “Here are some suggestions I’ve heard. Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt. Which one?”

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci replied correctly.

“It’s appropriate,” Camerota said.

“Alisyn, thank you for Dr. Fauci’s smile,” co-anchor John Berman he said. “It’s so nice to see a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders laughing at a change. That was fantastic.”

He then introduced CNN’s smoker medical correspondent Dr. Sandza Gupta “Join us now, CNN’s chief medical officer and Dr. Brad Pitt.”

Making Dr. laugh. Fauci looks like a commendable achievement, the image of poor Ben Stiller crumpled on the floor gushing with his sweat surrounded by empty containers will haunt America far more than this fleeting slap.

