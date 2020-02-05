Who should you watch out for on National Signing Day in Missouri? National sport

On the way to National Signing Day, Missouri has twelve commitments that have signed their national letters of intent. The tigers will add a few more Wednesdays, but how many remains the bigger question. Here’s who to look out for on National Signing Day.

Ennis Rakestraw

Rakestraw is one of the most important question marks for Missouri on the way to Wednesday.

The cornerback from Duncanville, Texas, had no Power 5 offers at the start of its senior season. After a breakout season, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Dallas Morning News and has become one of the best cornerback candidates still available. Rakestraw has limited its last schools to Alabama, Texas and Missouri.

The Tigers were the first of three schools to offer him, and he will make his decision on the National Signing Day. From the leaderboard perspective, this may not support the tigers, but it has clearly become a primary target for some of the best schools in the country.

Montra Edwards

Defensive duel Montra Edwards announced on Twitter that he would sign for Missouri on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Edwards, a Mississippi native, made a second commitment to the Tigers on January 7, after originally rescinding his commitments in August.

Kris Abrams-Draine

Abrams-Draine is one of the recruits dedicated to the Tigers last week.

The recipient of the Spanish Port High School informed the Missourian that he would sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. He was originally signed to the LSU in 2018 and moved to Mississippi in 2019 before giving up in January.

Including the graduate transfer Damon Hazelton, he is one of five WR representatives in the recruitment class.

Eddie Watkins

Watkins has Missouri in his last three schools and will announce his election on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Together with the Tigers, he is considering West Virginia and Arizona.

The three-star weakside defensive end was in Missouri last weekend and, according to Rivals, is the top 39 player in Alabama.

Chance Luper

It was not surprising that after he left Boise, he switched to his father Curtis Luper, Missouri’s new running backs coach. Luper is a three star recipient from Texas and committed to the Tigers on January 30th. Although he has not announced that he will sign Wednesday, it is possible that he will.

Kevon Billingsley

Billingsley was one of Missouri’s first commitments, but he still hasn’t signed. It is unclear whether the defender will do so in the near future, but he is a name to watch out for.

Johnny Walker

Walker was one of the commits that announced his decision last week. The Florida outline player is another name to watch on Wednesday.

Dylan Spencer

Spencer signed on to Missouri after originally pledging Southern Miss.

The three-star attacking skill was recruited by Marcus Johnson, the new Mississippi offensive line coach, and this relationship has been transferred to Missouri.

He is another recruit that could sign Wednesday, but has not publicly announced that he will.

Jalen St. John

After originally choosing Missouri under Barry Odom, it seems like a virtual castle that St. John won’t sign with the Tigers. The offensive approach from St. Louis seems to see Odom’s new home in Arkansas as a possible destination.

