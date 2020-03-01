[who-urges-stocking-up-on-ventilators-to-combat-virus]

A medical employee in a protecting match reveals a individual an physical exercise for rehabilitation at a ward of Wuhan Pink Cross Healthcare facility in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 24, 2020. — China Every day pic by means of Reuters

GENEVA, March 2 — The Planet Health Organisation yesterday urged all nations around the world to prepare for caring for patients severely sickened by the lethal new coronavirus by stocking up on ventilators.

The UN health and fitness agency pressured in its newest circumstance report on Covid-19 that “oxygen therapy is a main treatment method intervention for individuals with extreme Covid-19.”

“All nations ought to perform to optimise the availability of pulse oximeters and health-related oxygen methods,” it said.

All over the world, approximately three,000 people today have been killed and a lot more than 88,000 contaminated throughout some 60 international locations given that the virus was first detected late last calendar year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

But WHO observed that the virus appears to specially hit all those in excess of the age of 60 and individuals already weakened by other ailment.

Among the the nearly 45,000 folks who tested constructive for Covid-19 in China by February 24, only 2.one for each cent ended up under the age of 20, WHO stated.

The agency observed that most men and women with the disease only practical experience gentle signs, though around 14 for every cent put up with extreme sickness like pneumonia and 5 for each cent develop into critically unwell.

The mortality fee in the outbreak appears to be amongst two and 5 for every cent.

The UN health and fitness agency pressured the worth of early recognition, followed by “implementation of proper infection prevention and regulate (IPC) steps provision of symptomatic care for people with gentle ailment and optimised supportive treatment for individuals with significant disorder.”

WHO warned that mortality amongst those struggling with significant illness experienced been reported at around 50 for every cent, emphasising that immediate “critical care interventions this sort of as lung protecting air flow should really be optimised.” — AFP