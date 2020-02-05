WHO wants $ 675 million in the US to respond to a growing coronavirus outbreak

The last:

WHO wants US $ 675 million to help eradicate coronavirus outbreak.

WHO’s senior official urges all countries to make fact-based decisions on travel restrictions.

Hong Kong says that all visitors to mainland China undergo 14-day quarantine.

China says there have been 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland.

2 cruise ships under quarantine – 1 from Japan, 1 in Hong Kong.

Canadians in Wuhan said the flight will be later than expected.

B.C. reports a 2nd suspected case of coronavirus. Fifties woman had been in contact with family members who had been in Hubei province, health officials say.

Canada’s Public Health Agency says the risk for coronavirus Canadians is low.

The World Health Organization is launching a major campaign to respond to the corona virus outbreak and says that US $ 675 million is needed to help countries around the world prepare for and deal with the virus.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more needs to be done to help the affected countries and prevent the virus from spreading, especially to countries with a weaker health infrastructure.

“The relatively small number of cases outside of China offers us an opportunity to prevent this outbreak from becoming a broader global crisis,” he said at a briefing from Geneva.

The Director General outlined the organization’s response, including efforts to send hundreds of thousands of masks and gloves to China, but he made it clear that a major infusion of funding is needed, saying, “Invest today, or pay more later.”

“This is not time for fear, this is not time for panic,” he said, adding that it is a time for rational, fact-based decisions and investment in efforts to eradicate the virus.

On Wednesday, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it would use $ 100 million to help combat the corona virus outbreak. The money, which includes a previous commitment of $ 10 million, goes to efforts to track down cases, help patients, and develop treatments and vaccines, the Seattle-based foundation said.

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Emergency Program, on Wednesday praised the efforts of primary care workers in China and noted that doctors and nurses were coming to Hubei from all over the country.

He called the move a “remarkable act” of solidarity that illustrates China’s efforts to combat the outbreak.

It is expected that a multinational team with expertise in everything from virology to vaccine and drug development will soon go to China, according to WHO officials, without providing details of who would be on the team or exactly when they would be in China would arrive.

Hong Kong quarantine

The WHO update comes after the Hong Kong leader says that all people entering the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, have to undergo 14 days of quarantine due to the corona virus outbreak. Carrie Lam said the measure will take effect on Saturday so that day travelers in Hong Kong can make the necessary arrangements.

She said the government is looking for more quarantine facilities in addition to three current camps.

Lam said the government has been vigilant and does not hesitate to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Thousands of medical workers have gone on strike on the territory to demand that the mainland border be completely closed. The city government has kept two crossings open, partly to let food in from the mainland.

She also said that two cruise terminals – including one where a cruise ship is currently in quarantine – will be closed.

Another cruise ship is under quarantine in a Japanese port. Princess Cruises told CBC News that there were 251 Canadians on the Diamond Princess, which is currently off the Japanese coast. None of the Canadians tested positive for coronavirus in the first step of a screening process, an email from the company said.

Lam said she remains optimistic that the city can overcome the epidemic, but urged all citizens to “put aside our differences and get our cause together”.

The WHO said on Wednesday that 80 percent of the coronavirus cases in China are in the central province of Hubei and that not all provinces have been affected.

Residents wear masks and raincoats as volunteers to record the temperature of passengers at a bus stop in Tin Shui Wai, a border city in Hong Kong, on Tuesday. Anyone who enters Hong Kong from mainland China will soon be subject to a 14-day quarantine. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

The outbreak affects Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong, which has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave, according to the circumstances now as serious as during the 2009 financial crisis.

American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week, a move where no US airlines would leave passengers to the Asian financial hub.

More than 24,500 cases

As of Wednesday, China had reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland. Moreover, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. The majority of deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where diseases of the new type of coronavirus were first discovered in December.

The viral outbreak has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide.

In Singapore, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that officials there had confirmed four more cases – including parents and their six-month-old baby. That brings the total of the country to 28. This is after Singapore Tuesday Tuesday reported its first cases of citizens and residents who had contracted the virus without recently traveling to China, where the outbreak first appeared at the end of last year.

VIEW: What we actually know about the corona virus

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly, but what do we actually know about the disease? CBC News medical assistant and doctor Dr. Peter Lin explains the facts about what it is, where it comes from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10 AM

Health officials in British Columbia announced a new suspected coronavirus case on Tuesday. Dr. Bonnie Henry said the most recent suspected case is a woman in her fifties who lives in the Vancouver area. Members of her family had been to Hubei province, Henry said.

Family members minimize contact with people outside the woman’s home where they are staying. Henry said the woman is isolated and stable at home and is monitoring Vancouver Coastal Health with everyone with whom the woman has been in contact.

If the B.C. case is confirmed by the national testing laboratory in Winnipeg, it would be Canada’s fifth confirmed case. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk for coronavirus Canadians is low.