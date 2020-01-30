Who wants to be a millennium? Episode 3: A Boomer Tries to Explain “Mood”

Are you a boomer who has trouble understanding the millennium in your life? A new Herald series, Who wants to be a millennium? is there to help you.

“It’s on. You kill. Throw some shade.”

The jargon of the millennium becomes more and more complicated and a new mixture of sayings makes difficult the task of the old ones.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help you with our new “game show”, Who Wants to Be a Millennium?

Resident baby boomer Chris Reed will spin a wheel containing eight pieces of millennial slang each week (okay, he’s actually only 48). When it stops, he will try to understand what the word or the words, it stops on the means.

If he is stuck, which is true, he will almost inevitably do so, our resident Cool Young Person Sinead Corcoran will help him.

WORD OF THE DAY: “MOOD”

With a confident reshuffle in his chair, Chris says he thinks he “might know this one”.

He tries to use “mood” in a sentence: “I have a great mood”.

Nope.

He tries again: “I have a good mood about the new Star Wars movie.”

Not enough.

He tries a different approach by sharing that, as a child, his mother often told him to “stop being in a good mood”.

Sinead can work with this. She explains that, nowadays, a good mood is considered a good thing.

For example: “If you see someone having a fit in Sylvia Park, lying on the floor crying because Christmas shopping has become too much for them, it’s a big mood,” says Sinead.

“It’s relatable content. Millennials love to see other people fail. It makes us feel that our own lives aren’t all that bad after all – and that we’re all in the same boat.”

.