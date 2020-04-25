WHO warns of ‘passport protection’ which is an entry-level lock

TORONTO –

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been advocating the use of “immigration” for people to go out on their own with health, warning that there are now “no” there is evidence “that those who were successful through COVID-19 were protected. by acquiring a second virus.

As countries around the world are increasingly cautious about gun closures, some have thought of using preventive measures as a way to identify well-screened citizens. for NK-19 immunization.

Those who are diagnosed will be allowed to return to work, shopping, travel and free travel in the public, while the unprotected person is left alone.

But the WHO cautioned that the vast majority of studies regarding COVID-19 vaccines were included and vaccinated as a way to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Up to this point, there was not enough evidence on the efficacy of the vaccine-preventive measures to prevent the authenticity of a ‘passport protection’ or ‘document evidence of risk, ‘”read the research report published on WHO’s website Friday.

“People who feel that their body is immune to the second virus because they have received a positive diagnosis can ignore the public health information. The use of such certificates can increase the risk of transmission. “

According to the WHO, although most studies show that people who recover from the new coronavirus have the vaccine, some people have very low levels of the vaccine, indicates that cellular immunity is also crucial for recovery.

There are no studies yet to determine whether the vaccine actually protects against the spread of the second case, the World Health Organization added.

CANADA DON’T PASSPORTS

During his daily press briefing on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said neither the government nor the city government had planned plans to reduce the number of classified jobs that would cause people to come. optional protection for COVID-19.

“There is still a lot of research being done on the concept of preventive care, which is why we have invested so much in Canada’s new defense system that is going to analyze this matter, “

“But it is true that education does not make a decision on whether or not to prevent you from getting it again … it is something that we need a clearer answer and until “We have a clear answer. We must be on the side of caution.”

Health Minister Dr. Theresa Tam said the role of the vaccine could play an important role in understanding how the vaccine affects the immune system, warning that there are still many risks. new organisms should be studied.

“We don’t really understand how the vaccine works,” Tam said on Saturday during a briefing.

“We do not know when the highest dose of the vaccine has arrived, we are not sure how long the vaccine will last and what it will mean if there is an outbreak.”

Germany, Italy and the U.K. all have adopted a strategy to use passport protection in the later stages of their coronavirus response. Meanwhile, officials in New York state have begun testing the vaccine, an effort Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is potential to help shape the law when reopening areas of the state.

Despite questions surrounding environmental protection, Chilean officials said they were moving in with plans to give the world a first-class protection. The country says 4,600 people have recovered from the disease and will now be eligible for a physical or digital certificate that exempts them from quarantine rules.

While the NPIS-19 vaccine is always available with a nasal injection to detect the virus, blood tests for the vaccine have been rapidly improving worldwide, including in Canada.

Markham, Ont.-based biotechnology firm BTNX, for example, has developed anti-cancer drugs that are similar to pregnancy tests and can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.

The company previously told CTV News that Health Canada said the drug would not be sold in Canada until the “national operation” of the vaccine trial.

Health Canada did not respond to a request for comment by CTV News by the time of publication.

Tam wrote Saturday that the reliability of the vaccine tests had been different because each test was different.

He explained that “our national plant laboratories, conducted numerous experiments, found that many were not raw or special enough”,

“Which means we will, in fact, get a bad rap where one thinks their reaction and they are not.”

CTV News Chief Medical Officer Dr Abdu Sharkawy said the WHO was in charge of reviewing the anti-immigration agreement, citing previous evidence of risk. repeat infections.

He told the CTV News Channel on Saturday: “The idea that people can be re-infected after the return of COVID-19 is what we decided early on in this virus, but it is not.” “

“We’ve seen a lot of information about this happening in Wuhan and Hubei provinces in China. The good thing is, that appears to be a minority.”

Sharkawy noted that the medical community needs more time to be confident in deciding what antibodies should be present in the blood in order to ensure true protection. physical measurements can be elevated.

He stated that “We cannot come up with recommendations that will be addressed to the whole community without the knowledge that this measure is valid and without the knowledge that the protection system is genuine, “

“I think we’re going to get there, but I think we have to be patient and take a little time.”

– With information from Avis Favaro

.