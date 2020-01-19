Who was to blame for the descent from flight 752?

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

The Flight 752 The catastrophe has largely turned away from Ottawa’s political morass. But yesterday’s departing Tory leader Andrew Scheer subtly wedged the question between his party and Justin TrudeauLiberals. The prime minister has blamed increasing tensions between the United States and Iran for the fall of the Ukrainian airliner, which killed 57 Canadians. He didn’t point his finger directly at Trump, but he carefully avoided persuading the U.S. President to play at least an indirect role.

Scheer’s tweet storm thanked the Prime Minister for the information and did not reject any special government measures. But he blamed the “terrible atrocity” on the “Iranian regime alone”. Scheer also asked the Liberals to call it that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Demand compensation for the families of the victims and impose Magnitsky sanctions on Iran if the regime does not cooperate with an international investigation into the crash.

A top republican, minority leader Kevin McCarthytold reporters it was clear who should take full responsibility for the crashed airliner. “There is no blame for America here. America has campaigned for freedom again, ”he said. “Iran shot down an innocent airliner. There is no doubt where the blame is. “(CBC News)

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted on the stage of the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi (India) that Iranians from Tehran were “lied to” about the cause of the crash.

In the meantime, both CBC News and CTV News reported about this former prime minister Stephen Harpercalled for a “regime change” in Iran at the same international summit as Zarif. His precise words were: “I think we have to see a change in Iran if we want to achieve peace in the Middle East.” Was that a call for regime change or just a gradual reform? Harper’s former communications director Andrew MacDougall denied the reporting. How did, in a twist, Gerry Butts, (Both news agencies later changed their headlines.)

Speaking of former prime ministers: the party he founded must be elected post mortem. John Baird According to reports, his report was completed in the failed campaign and the party claims that it will not be released to the public. However, the inevitable anonymization of the content of the report came to CBC News. The Coles notes: Baird blames inexperienced employees and a centralized campaign as well as a platform and communication strategy.

Michael McCain takes the outspoken CEO era to the next level: Jason Kirby writes in Macleans: CEO of Maple Leaf FoodsWhen Twitter raved about Trump’s foreign policy, a “new bar” for C-Suite activism was set everywhere. Kirby is also surprised at the ramifications when President McCain sees angry tweet storm on Fox News.

It is not entirely clear what retaliation Trump would have, but the company is about to build a new $ 310 million protein food processing facility in Indiana and will make acquisitions in the United States from time to time that do so require government approval, so the risk that Trump allies could pursue minor reprisals is not entirely off the table.

Harry for Rideau Hall? In the big 2020 debate about exactly what Harry and Meghan should do while temporarily living in Canada with son Archie, Dale Smith is determined to get them to do some tasks that lie idle thanks to the Governor-General’s inactivity Julie Payette, “We should use the moment,” Smith writes in Macleans, “and let some real royals do the work that our current GG won’t do.”

Can a presidential candidate win the Oval Office on a platform of compromise and logic instead of charisma? Michael Fraiman followed Pete Buttigieg to Iowa, a state in the Midwest that Mayor Pete may be faltering when its voters gather for the Democratic gatherings on February 3. This competition, Fraiman writes in Maclean’s, is Buttigieg’s best shot jumping in a fight.

A Canadian mining manager then hit a jackpot Fight against Kazakhstan in court for almost a quarter of a century. It all started when Paul Carroll took over a uranium mine near a city secretly produced anthrax for the Soviets during the Cold War. His business with the Kazakhs went south, and a protracted struggle earned him $ 53 million. But was it worth it?