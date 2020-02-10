Who were the winners and losers at the Oscars?

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt won the big actor awards at the Oscars.

Here is an overview of the other winners and losers of the evening.

Good night for:

Parasite

Producer Kwak Sin Ae, left, and screenwriter-director Bong Joon-ho (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

The Korean film was the first in the country to be nominated for an Oscar and ended up leaving with four – including the top prizes for best film and best director.

Toy story 4

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera with their best animated feature Oscar (Jennifer Graylock / PA)

Woody and Buzz Lightyear once again proved to be a winning combination, as the film Pixar won the animation award, although it did not win the Baftas or the Golden Globes.

Hildur Guonadottir

Hildur Guonadottir (Jennifer Graylock / PA)

The Icelandic composer won the Academy Award for her original score for Joker, making her the fourth woman in history to win the Oscar category and the first since 1997.

Bad night for

1917

Roger Deakins with the photography award (Jennifer Graylock / PA)

Sir Sam Mendes’ epic of the First World War was expected to win the award for best director and best film, but was instead recognized for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Martin Scorsese’s highly regarded gangster drama entered the ceremony with 10 nominations, but left empty-handed.

Netflix

Laura Dern (Jennifer Graylock / PA)

With the Irishman running out, it was a disappointing night for the streaming service. He entered the Oscars with 24 nominations, but left with only two statues – for Laura Dern as best supporting actress in Marriage Story, and for the documentary American Factory.

2020 Oscar winners: full list

Here is a full list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best Image – Parasite

Leading actor – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Leading Actress – Renee Zellweger for Judy

Renee Zellweger accepts her actress in a leading role (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Realization – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Original scenario – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)

Adapted scenario – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

International feature film – Parasite

Cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)

Film editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)

Best Animated Feature – Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short – Hair Love

Best Live Action Short – Neighbors Window

Production design realization – Once upon a time … in Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set design: Nancy Haigh)

Costume design – Little women (Jacqueline Durran)

Jacqueline Durran, winner of the Best Costume Design Award for Little Women (Jordan Strauss / AP)

Best Documentary Feature – American Factory

Best Documentary Short – Learn to Skateboard in a War Zone (if you are a girl)

Realization in written music for cinematographic films (original song) – (Je vais) Love Me Again by Rocketman (Music by Elton John, words by Bernie Taupin)

Realization in written music for cinematographic films (original score) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)

Sound editing – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

Sound mix production – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

Visual effects production – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

Make-up and hairstyle – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)