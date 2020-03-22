Who will be enjoying for your club this time subsequent calendar year?

What the papers say

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “eager” to deliver Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho back again to England, the Night Normal reviews. But the England winger is also needed by Chelsea, with former Blues captain John Terry quoted in the paper as expressing the 19-yr-aged would be a “great addition” at Stamford Bridge. Sancho beforehand played in the north-west as part of United rival Manchester City’s youth crew.

Keeping at Outdated Trafford and United have held talks with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar, according to the Manchester Evening Information which cites ESPN. The France midfielder has played just 88 minutes of football since December below Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who has explained the 24-yr-aged has “not achieved the expectations established for him”. But the Purple Devils will have to contend with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be leaving London (John Walton/PA)

Italian giants Inter Milan could scupper United’s designs to signal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. Metro cites Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport as indicating the Serie A facet want to indication the 30-year-outdated striker as a substitute for Argentina worldwide Lautaro Martinez, 22, who is becoming courted by Barcelona and Chelsea. Barcelona are also claimed to be intrigued in Aubameyang.

Aubameyang really should be replaced at Arsenal by Burnley striker Chris Wood, in accordance to the Day-to-day Star. The paper stories Wooden could provide the Gunners some wanted risk in the air.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Metro cites ESPN as saying Inter Milan want to indication the 33-12 months-aged Chelsea and France ahead.PSG want to preserve Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes (Adam Davy/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain will use the suspension of soccer because of to the pandemic to convince the 21-calendar year-outdated France attacker to prolong his deal over and above 2022, Marca studies.