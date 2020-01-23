Who will be the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League and try to improve Arsenal’s Invincibles?

Played 22-21 won, one drawn, zero lost.

Liverpool has been dazzling in the Premier League this season and looks good on the way to a first championship title in 30 years.

Liverpool will surely win the Premier League this season

Fans are certain that “We’ll win the league” echoes in Anfield when Liverpool celebrated a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

They even managed to break the record for a first Premier League title that made their brilliance.

One record they will keep an eye on is to remain unbeaten throughout the 2019/20 season and mimic Arsenal 2003/04.

In fact, the Reds are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League games from last season, ten times below the record of 49 invincible.

Going through an entire season without defeat is what would really make it shine, so Jürgen Klopp’s men will want to maintain the intensity.

However, there are 16 more Premier League games for Liverpool this season, starting with a trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

Wolves are 11/2 to suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season, according to Paddy Power.

And the bookmaker looked at the odds for any other team Liverpool faces to claim this scalp.

* The data of some devices can change

Who is the first team to beat Liverpool in the PL this season?

* Chances of winning from Paddy Power

Wolves Away (January 24th) – 2.11

West Ham (January 29th and February 24th) – 2.17

Southampton (February 5) – 1.14

Norwich (February 15) – 1.13

Watford (February 29) – 1.11

Bournemouth (March 7th) – 1.22

Everton (March 14th) – 1.9

Crystal Palace (March 21) – 1.25

Manchester City (April 4th) – 1.2

Aston Villa (April 11th) – 66/1

Brighton (April 18) – 1.25

Burnley (April 25) – 66/1

Arsenal (May 2nd) – 1.18

Chelsea (May 9th) – 33/1

Newcastle (May 17th) – 66/1

But maybe Liverpool could stay unbeaten all season

As a result, Paddy Power disappeared with Manchester City as the most likely winner of Liverpool in the 2019/20 Premier League.

Interestingly, this game will be the opportunity for Liverpool to break the Invincibles record of 49, and many Arsenal fans hope that Pep Guardiola’s team will do the job too.

Wolves should also watch out, while West Ham has the best chances mathematically, as they have to face Liverpool twice this season.

The bookmaker also offers a odds of 9/2 for Liverpool to remain unbeaten this season, which is certainly not out of the question.