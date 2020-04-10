Who Will Get $ 30 Billion Distributed to Hospitals, Health Care Providers Today?

Hospitals and health care providers in America affected by the new coronavirus outbreak will begin receiving funding from the CARES Act on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services began to distribute $ 30 billion, according to HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Friday morning payment accounts for $ 26 billion of the $ 30 billion in initial aid funds for health care providers.

All facilities and providers that receive reimbursement for service fees for Medicare in 2019 are eligible to receive funds.

Total FFS payments were around $ 484 billion in 2019, according to HHS, and payments were distributed based on the entity’s part of the total reimbursement. Funds, which do not need to be repaid, will be directly deposited to the account or sent in checks.

The CARES Act, short for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, allocates a total of $ 100 billion to healthcare providers. Distribution of additional funds will focus on providers in areas specifically affected by the plague, rural providers and those who have a lower share of Fare Medicare replacement or FFS predominantly serving the Medicaid population, according to HHS.

Medical workers received patients in a special coronavirus area at Maimonides Medical Center on Tuesday in the Borough Park neighborhood in the borough area of ​​Brooklyn, New York City. On Friday, HHS began distributing $ 30 billion in funding to hospitals and health care providers.

Spencer Platt / Getty

Funds are intended to be used for expenses related to health care and loss of income so that uninsured Americans can get testing and care without bearing the financial burden of care. In lieu of payment, the provider must agree not to seek out-of-pocket payment collection from COVID-19 patients that exceeds what the patient must pay if treatment is provided by the provider in the network.

“This should allay the concerns that uninsured Americans might have about seeking coronavirus treatment,” President Donald Trump said on April 3 during a briefing.

Ahead of Friday’s release of funds, Representative Rosa DeLauro and Senator Patty Murray expressed concern about how HHS plans to distribute money. In a Tuesday letter to Azar, they asked to see a list of where and to whom the initial $ 30 billion would be sent and the timeline and criteria for hospitals and providers to receive funding if they saw some Medicare patients.

“Time is very important, and we are worried that the delay in getting money to the hotspot will only worsen the emergency situation facing the state as a result of COVID-19,” the letter said.

Newsweek reached out to Health and Human Services but did not receive a response in time for publication.

America is responding to the largest outbreak of a new coronavirus worldwide and has had more than 466,000 cases. Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation claim the use of hospital resources will peak on Saturday, but there is a possibility that patients will still be able to receive treatment in August.