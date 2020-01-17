Who will replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Arsenal line up against Sheffield United, star striker suspended

Arsenal have to do without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when it comes to the tricky visit to Sheffield United this weekend.

Saturday is GameDay at talkSPORT and we bring you live coverage from the Emirates between Watford v Tottenham and Newcastle v Chelsea!

Arsenal’s appeal to overthrow Aubameyang’s red card failed

The blades travel four points ahead of their hosts to North London and are looking for a remarkable double against the Gunners.

Arsenal was revived under the new coach Mikel Arteta, who suffered only one defeat in the first five games under the Spaniard.

But Aubameyang, who was the top scorer at the time, will miss the next three games due to a ban after he just pulled the red card against Crystal Palace.

Arteta is also lacking defense options as Calum Chambers is suspended for the rest of the season and full-backs Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are struggling with injuries.

However, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder continues to expect a rigorous test. He said: “There may be a few questions about where you are in the transition period. It was the same when we played Manchester United but it is still an arsenal.”

“It’s still (Alexandre) Lacazette, (Mesut) Ozil, (Nicolas) Pepe and all the players they have, so it’s an extremely difficult task.”

We expect the Gunners to line up like this …

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we post THREE live Premier League comments on our network, including Arsenal v Sheffield United at 3pm on talkSPORT 2