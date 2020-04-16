WHO. Will review your response to coronavirus “in due course”

The General Director of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that his controversial performance would be reviewed “in due course”, once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

This foggy future date for some sort of internal revision is likely not to satisfy critics or persuade United States President Donald Trump to restore the W.H.O. funding was frozen on Tuesday.

Sky News denounced Tedros’ statement as “the first breaches of previously uncompromising rhetoric that no wrong decision was made.” The offer of research on some vague date in the future could be considered as a small concession to U.S. anger over the shocking failures of W.H.O., under the leadership of the current CEO:

“In due course, the WHO’s performance in addressing this pandemic will be reviewed by the Member States of WHO and the independent bodies available, to ensure transparency and accountability. This is one of the processes members of our Member States, “he said.

“Certainly areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn, but for the moment my focus is on stopping this virus.

“We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order funding from the World Health Organization.”

Sky News made it clear that severe criticism of W.H.O. by no means was it limited to the Trump administration. The question is whether anyone else is willing to do something or just wait for W.H.O. investigate sometime next year:

Mr Adhanom has faced sustained calls from all sides of the political spectrum to resign after he refused to call for early travel bans at the behest of Chinese information.

False information – which COVID-19 could not be transmitted from human-to-human contact – delayed the global emergency declaration weekly and kept the borders with China open in most countries.

A study from Southampton in the United Kingdom found that if the WHO had asked countries to close their borders one week earlier, 66 percent of deaths would not have happened.

If acted in early January, when it was first warned, 95% of deaths so far would not have happened.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also vindicated WHO for supporting the reopening of wetland markets, despite Wuhan being the probable cause of COVID-19.

However, the coalition will not draw Australia’s funding from the WHO and, on the contrary, pressure the organization to make structural reforms to prevent China from having more influence.

President Trump blamed W.H.O. to prioritize “political correctness over salvage measures,” when it frozen funding and said its administration has “deep concerns over whether U.S. generosity has been fully exploited.”

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee expressed similar concerns in a letter to the W.H.O. the CEO of last week who asked him to go into an investigation into his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, according to Fox News:

“Throughout the crisis, the WHO has avoided blaming the Chinese government, which is essentially the Communist Party of China,” Republicans wrote to Tedros. “You, as a WHO leader, even went so far as to praise the” transparency “of the Chinese government during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime has consistently lied to the world underestimating its true statistics on” infection and death. “

The letter quotes a January message on Twitter as saying that the Chinese authorities have found “no clear evidence” of human-to-human transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

“On January 14, 2020, the WHO tweeted that” (p) relevant investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus, “the letter states.” preliminaries included China imprisoning any doctor who disseminated information about COVID-19 that was not removed through the state media. “

“It is crucial that American taxpayers’ money go to organizations that uniformly serve the interests of nations across the world, not just the interests of the communist authoritarian and communist regime in China,” said House Republicans. .

On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee announced a thorough investigation into the response by W.H.O. to coronavirus. The inquiry will be led by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). A letter has already been sent to W.H.O. requesting documents.

Several Republican members of Congress have called on Tedros to resign or suggest that funding for the United States should be delayed until he does.