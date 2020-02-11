Who will soon be banned? Chelsea, Man City and West Ham stars included

With the upcoming Premier League season heading towards Easter, top-class players are at risk of being banned.

A cluster of 10 yellow cards results in the player having to complete a two-game ban, a penalty that often gives managers a headache.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho doesn’t have a yellow card

Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most puzzled player last season.

Several stars are approaching the floating mark and could fail in the next few weeks.

Premier League yellow cards

Jorginho, Chelsea – 9th

Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – 9

Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – 9

Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – 8

Ashley Westwood Burnley – 8

Philip Billing, Bournemouth – 7th

Issa Diop, West Ham – 7th

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has received a yellow card

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7th

John Fleck, Sheffield United – 7th

Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City – 7th

Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – 7th

Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – 7th

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth – 7

Correct statistics from February 9th