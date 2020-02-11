Who will soon be banned? Chelsea, Man City and West Ham stars included

With the upcoming Premier League season heading towards Easter, top-class players are at risk of being banned.
A cluster of 10 yellow cards results in the player having to complete a two-game ban, a penalty that often gives managers a headache.
Getty
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho doesn’t have a yellow card
Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most puzzled player last season.
Several stars are approaching the floating mark and could fail in the next few weeks.
Premier League yellow cards
Jorginho, Chelsea – 9th
Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – 9
Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – 9
Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – 8
Ashley Westwood Burnley – 8
Philip Billing, Bournemouth – 7th
Issa Diop, West Ham – 7th
getty
Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has received a yellow card
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7th
John Fleck, Sheffield United – 7th
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City – 7th
Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – 7th
Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7
James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – 7th
Callum Wilson, Bournemouth – 7
Correct statistics from February 9th