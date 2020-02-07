SURVEY RESULTS: Who will win the Oscars?

It is only two days until Hollywood’s biggest stars and filmmakers gather for the Oscars and ComingSoon.net asked our readers what films and actors they were expecting to take home the main awards of the ceremony, and with over 1000 votes for the four big categories are the results in! Check out the winners below!

best picture

1917 (48%, 573 votes) parasite (16%, 193 votes) joker (15%, 182 votes) Once upon a time in Hollywood (9%, 109 votes) The Irishman (4%, 50 votes) Ford vs. Ferrari (2%, 27 votes) Jojo Rabbit (2%, 23 votes) Marriage history (2%, 18 votes) Little woman (1%, 13 votes)

The results show that the gap between critics and audiences can be wider than some people believe, as many critics believe Martin Scorseses The Irishman is the frontrunner for the best picture at the ceremony, while our readers believe nail biting 1917 should take home the main prize. Bong Joon-ho parasite is the second in our readers’ hearts with Todd Phillips joker as third and Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood sits fourth on Scorsese’s gangster epic.

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, joker (86%, 979 votes) Adam Driver, Marriage history (6%, 67 votes) Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood (4%, 45, votes) Antonio Banderas, Pain and fame (3%, 30 votes) Jonathan Pryce, The two popes (2%, 18 votes)

Unsurprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance as a clown Prince of Crime is on the right track to give the star his first statue after four nominations.

Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy (53%, 571 votes) Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history (26%, 280 votes) Saoirse Ronan, Little woman (9%, 100 votes) Charlize Theron, bomb (9%, 92 votes) Cynthia Erivo, Harriet (4%, 39 votes)

The best actress race is considered one of the hottest of the night, and our readers seem to agree with many critics that Renée Zellweger’s appearance as late singer and actress Judy Garland in the biography of the same name is the best thing to beat.

Best director

Sam Mendes, 1917 (50%, 576 votes) Bong Joon-ho, parasite (15%, 175 votes) Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood (15%, 166 votes) Todd Phillips, joker (13%, 143 votes) Martin Scorsese, The Irishman (7%, 81 votes)

The competition for the best directors also shows a huge gap between many critics and our readers, as Scorsese takes last place with only 81 votes, while Mendes leads with 576 votes and Joon-ho and Tarantino fight for second place.

The awards for the best film and the best director are seen as two of the controversial issues this year, with the former receiving critical acclaim parasite. Ford vs. Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage History, 1917 and Once upon a time in Hollywood, Martin Scorcese is nominated for best director next to him jokerTodd Phillips, 1917Sam Mendes, Once upon a time in HollywoodQuentin Tarantino and parasiteBong Joon-ho.

While Joaquin Phoenix is ​​expected to take home the statue of the best actor for his title appearance in London jokerhe’ll see in the form of Antonio Banderas for some tough competition Pain and fame, Leonardo DiCaprio in Hollywood, Adam Driver in history and Jonathan Pryce in The two popes, The “Best Actress” category is also home to a fierce competition between Cynthia Erivo for her title appearance in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson in historySaoirse Ronan in Little womanCharlize Theron in bomb and leader Renée Zellweger in Judy,

What do you hope to win in the other categories? Are there any candidates you think have been circumcised? Let us know in the comments below!