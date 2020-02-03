WHO works with Google to fight wrong information about viruses

By JAMEY KEATEN

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization is working with Google to ensure that people first get facts from the WHO when searching for information about the new virus that has recently emerged in China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the WHO Board on Monday that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken measures to limit the spread of misinformation and rumors about the virus and outbreak the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December and has now spread to 23 other countries.

“To that end, we worked with Google to ensure that people who search for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results,” he said.

WHO officials such as Tedros have repeatedly publicly praised China’s response, reiterated Beijing’s calls to prevent panic, strengthened weaker health systems and dispel rumors that xenophobic invective could have caused against Chinese citizens and even other Asians .

Ambassador Li Song, deputy permanent representative for China in Geneva, lashed out flight cancellations, visa refusals and refusals by some countries to admit citizens of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is, and said those movements were contrary to the recommendations from the WHO.

Li noted how Chinese President Xi Jinping had met with Tedros in Beijing last week about the coronavirus epidemic “” is a devil – we cannot hide the devil. “

“At the same time, the international community must treat the new virus objectively, fairly, calmly and rationally and not over-negatively and pessimistically over-interpret it or cause deliberate panic,” Li said.

“We need facts, not fear. We need science, not rumors. We need solidarity, not a stigma. “

Tedros told how his own daughter had advised him against the trip to Beijing, and that he tried to explain to her “it’s good, it’s not everywhere in China.”

“Even in China, the virus is not spread evenly everywhere, and the risk is not the same,” he said. “When I was in Beijing, we discussed with the authorities that our concentrated efforts should be in the epicenter or the source of the virus.”

Since the onset of the outbreak, there have been a number of misleading claims and deceptions about the virus spread online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was made in a laboratory and that vaccines have already been produced, exaggerations about the number of sick and dead, and claims about false cures.

On Sunday, the WHO regretted that the outbreak and response were accompanied by ‘a huge’ infodemia ‘- an abundance of information, some accurate and others not – which makes it difficult for people to find reliable sources and guidance when they need it . “

The report said that the WHO, the US health agency, was “working 24 hours a day to identify the most common rumors that could harm public health, such as false prevention measures or treatments.”

“These myths are then refuted with evidence-based information,” it said, noting that the WHO is offering mythhebusters on its social media channels in China and beyond.

Tedros also reiterated its decision last week to classify the virus outbreak as a global emergency, and said the move was prompted by an increased spread of the human-to-human virus to many countries and the fear that it would have a significant effect on developing countries with Weaker ones could have health systems.

From Monday morning, the outbreak had infected more than 17,300 people, including 17,238 cases and 361 deaths confirmed in China, Tedros said. Outside of China, there were 151 confirmed cases in 23 countries, and one death, reported in the Philippines on Sunday, he said.

Tedros said that recent outbreaks, including the new virus and Ebola, have demonstrated the shortcomings of the “binary” emergency system and called it “too restrictive, too simplistic, and unsuitable for the purpose.” “

“We have a green light, a red light and nothing in between,” he said, adding that the WHO was considering options to allow an “average warning level”.

The WHO Board of Directors, which is starting a six-day meeting, plans to hold a special technical session on Tuesday.