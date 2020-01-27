Whoa, doctor tonight

Photo: Ben Blackall (BBC America) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Premieres, finals and specials. These are the places where Doctor Who usually massively reports his own myth. So while I was ready for this mid-season episode to offer an opportunity to become nostalgic about the return of a Russell T. Davies-era alien, I certainly wasn’t prepared for “Fugitive Of The Judoon” “The Name Of” competes with “The Doctor” and “The Doctor’s Day” in terms of the number of groundbreaking revelations. Remember that John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness is returning to his glorious return after Doctor Who has been away for ten years, and it’s somehow not number one I want to talk about. This is because there is a new (old) face in the city and her name is the doctor.

Jo Martin could not have wished for a better global debut than an episode that allowed her to transform herself from a cheerful Gloucester guide to an authoritarian, immaculately dressed version of the doctor – one that seems impossible, unlikely, to the well-known doctor date history. We’ve had major Doctor Who retcons before, including the military doctor’s unveiling, the rescue of Gallifrey, and the fragments of Clara scattered throughout the doctor’s timeline. But the introduction of Doctor Ruth (I understand what you did there, show you!) May feel even more substantial, especially since there is every chance that it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Why doesn’t the doctor remember that part of her past? Are there more secret regenerations? And how bad was it for Gallifrey that the doctor felt the need to use her chameleon bow to erase her memory and disguise herself as a human? (A step we saw before when the 10th doctor in Human Nature / The Family Of Blood retired.)

“Fugitive Of The Judoon” cleverly uses the return of the judo, the return of Jack Harkness and the red herring of Ruth’s suspiciously caged husband Lee Clayton (Neil Stuke) to remove the smell from the great mystery he is trying to wash off. I fully admit that this will be a “pending” review, both because we don’t know what is important and because there is only a lot to consider. As with the (re) destruction of Gallifrey in “Spyfall, Part Two”, this regeneration retcon could either be a bold new storytelling engine or a change that breaks the world of the show.

Photo: James Pardon (BBC America)

What works best on “Fugitive Of The Judoon” is the exciting feeling that anything can happen that starts with Jack’s reappearance but picks up speed as the doctor digs the TARDIS on the grounds of Ruth’s lighthouse. Between the pointy opening shot of a watch (an object associated with Chameleon Arch paneling) and the reference to Lee as Ruth’s “loyal companion”, there are subtle indications of what this episode is aiming for. But even as I watched Ruth break the memory glass and breathe in regeneration energy, I couldn’t believe that the show was actually going to take such a daring turn. Seeing Jo Martin walking across the lawn and announcing that she’s the doctor is as exciting as every moment in Doctor Who’s story.

Admittedly, it would be more exciting if she were a future incarnation of the doctor. I thought for a moment that it would be Doctor Who’s way of announcing Jodie Whittaker’s successor and getting her to appear early in Peter Capaldi’s eyebrows in The Doctor’s Day. That would have been really exciting! The addition of Doctor Ruth to the doctor’s past is more of an unknown variable. My biggest fear is that Doctor Who will use this retrospective variety to justify not throwing different doctors in the near future. It’s incredibly cool to let a black woman play the doctor (this is the first time we see a colored person in the role), but will Doctor Ruth really get a meaningful time for the future?

However, this is a concern for the future. My biggest criticism of this episode itself is that I’m not sure if it fits completely into the right dynamic between our doctor and Ruth. When two doctors meet, there is often an element of rivalry or insolence, but it works differently when these two doctors are women, especially a black and a white woman. Especially when our doctor claims that Ruth cannot be the doctor, she plays very strange, because multi-doctor stories are not so rare. (The 13th doctor came after a 12th doctor / first doctor adventure!) It might have worked better if the doctors had been curious or excited to face a future regeneration (think of the 10th doctor in ” The next doctor ”). ) only to become suspicious as they refuse to accept that they are part of each other’s future. It feels like we lack a touch of camaraderie between them, which is usually another hallmark of a multi-doctor story.

Photo: Ben Blackall (BBC America)

On the other hand, maybe that’s the point. Doctor Ruth apparently lived a completely different life than our doctor, whom he apparently served as a kind of conscript for Gallifrey. Perhaps this is supposed to be the source of the current and largely unresolved tension between them. Elsewhere, Ruth’s contradiction to Commander Gat (Ritu Arya) and her romantic relationship with Lee – who also turns out to be a Time Lord in secret – raise her own questions. Although both Gat and Lee are wiped out, I wouldn’t be surprised if we learned more about their importance in the future. (I wouldn’t rule out either of them being the master either.)

With so much going on (and I haven’t really addressed Captain Jack yet!) There is a risk that this episode will feel crowded. In fact, the sheer volume of Doctor Who myths brought back by Chris Chibnall in these first five episodes could be interpreted as a panic correction for last season’s standalone approach. But there is a line that gives me confidence that all of this will lead to something cohesive and functional. When he hears Jack’s ominous warning about a lonely cyberman and how important it is not to give him what he wants, the doctor says: “Time is swirling around me. The master, Captain Jack Harkness, Ruth. Something is coming for me. I can feel it.”

It’s not a ton, but at least it implies that there is a bigger story in the game than just a few Scattershot fan services. This episode also opens up fascinating new dimensions to Jodie Whittaker’s doctor. We learn that between adventures with her companions she looked for Master and visited the ruins of Gallifrey, which are apparently still haunted by his destruction. Her worrying experience with Doctor Ruth prompts her to tell Ryan that he doesn’t really know everything about her because she is a two-thousand-year-old regenerating alien and he is only human. It’s a snappy moment, and I wish the episode had the guts to stay with it for more than a few moments.

Photo: James Pardon (BBC America)

Perhaps the biggest problem in Chibnall’s era as a doctor is the lack of specificity in the doctor’s relationship with her companions. This is one thing that has not been corrected this season, and it turns out to be a problem because the understandably dark mood of the doctor is eased too easily by speaking about how the TARDIS team is a family. If we want to count on Graham, Ryan, and Yaz to be three of the most important people in the long life of the doctor, the next episodes must give these key relationships as much priority as the pioneering findings reveal. Because while “Fugitive Of The Judoon” itself is carried by a fantastic feeling of tension and surprise, the season needs a certain emotional tension to survive the landing.

