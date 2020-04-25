WHOA! Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has announced his plans to act in Bollywood films after his retirement.

Following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a landdown, the franchises are doing their best to compensate the fans by hosting live chat sessions of their favorite cricketers. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) invited captain David Warner to its Instagram live session and Southpa took a clear look at his Bollywood plans.

David Warner has revealed that he wants to pursue a career in Bollywood after retiring from cricket. The claim comes after the Tiktok video went viral where David Warner and his daughter Indy Ray were dancing to a Bollywood song. The song sung by Australian cricketer Katrina Kaif was a popular Bollywood song by Sheila Ki Jawani.

David was asked to reveal a secret that no one knows, he said “I think after cricket I am looking for a Bollywood career. Not sure if it is working, but I don’t like trying it. But of course, not as a dancer, she Sure, “he said.

With the BCCI postponing the current IPL season in the midst of a lockdown, Warner will have to wait for the time to return to SRH. The Australian opener has been SRH’s captain for many years and has led him to win the trophy in 2016.

The left-handed batsman has played 126 games in the IPL and scored 7,006 runs.

