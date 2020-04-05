Who’s in action at WrestleMania 36? Match card for two-night extravaganza like The Undertaker, John Cena, Goldberg and far more

The Undertaker, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will attribute at WrestleMania 36 this weekend in an unparalleled WWE extravaganza.

The Showcase of the Immortals has turn out to be a two-dayer likely forward on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 – defying the coronavirus pandemic which has demolished the sporting calendar.

WrestleMania has been moved from the Buccaneers Stadium in Tampa to the WWE training facility in Orlando and will acquire location with no followers.

But WWE have been established to put on a present and a quantity of superstars will take to the squared circle.

WWE

The Undertaker will be in motion at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36: Match card

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman (Common Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women’s Championship)

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte (NXT Women’s Championship)

Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Financial institutions (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Designs (Boneyard match)

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Entertaining Household match)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Previous Gentleman Standing match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)

Road Profits vs. Austin Principle and Andrade (Raw Tag Workforce Championships)

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women’s Tag Team Championships)

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Working day (SmackDown Tag Group Championship ladder match)

WrestleMania 36: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT.com will have all the build-up and latest information encompassing The Display of Reveals up to the principal clearly show alone.

We’ll then be bringing you a reside blog of all the action from Orlando.

WWE assertion on WrestleMania 36

A assertion from WWE go through: “WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night time presentation on WWE Community with previous New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski internet hosting The Clearly show of Displays at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

“Earlier this 7 days, it was introduced WrestleMania 36 would emanate from the WWE Overall performance Heart in Orlando and only critical staff will be on the shut established in the course of creation.

“WrestleMania will not only acquire position at WWE’s education facility but will include many areas above two nights. All destinations will be closed sets with only essential staff.

“Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 options a loaded slate of matches.

“Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre difficulties WWE Winner Brock Lesnar, Universal Winner Goldberg defends his title from Roman Reigns, and Uncooked Women’s Winner Becky Lynch appears to be like to fight off the increase of Shayna Baszler.

“Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena also returns to struggle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Types hopes to place the ‘final nail in the coffin’ of The Undertaker’s vocation and considerably additional.”

WWE

Roman Reigns has pulled out of WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36: What has been mentioned?

WWE star Roman Reigns has verified he will not be taking portion in WrestleMania 36.

In a 6-minute Instagram publish, Reigns claimed: “It’s all around the news, the filth sheets – what ever you want to contact them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania.

“And it’s amusing due to the fact like, for decades now, male, yrs, people today are like, ‘don’t display up to WrestleMania. We don’t want you in it’. You know what I necessarily mean?

“There’s a pleasant handful of dudes and haters that did not want me there, but the second I make a alternative for me and my relatives, I’m a coward, I’m a sissy. A large amount of distinct issues that I am now.

“But you really don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you believe. ‘Oh, effectively his well being and this and that’, but you don’t know what else is going on in my lifetime. You do not know if I have newborns.

“You really don’t know if I have relatives in my house, older household.

“So yeah, just the previous indicating male – go in advance and flip that protect more than and examine a couple pages, get into a number of chapters in advance of you definitely get started operating your mouth. Acquire this time to improved by yourself.”

He included: “For all my admirers, I’m sorry I did not get to compete this year and put on a display and entertain.

“But occasionally points are far more significant, and I had to make a preference for me and my loved ones. But no issue what, you now know the offer, person. I confident enough designed the town.

“I imply I designed it to Orlando, and I experienced to make a choice for me. But it doesn’t get just about anything absent from what I have performed, and what I’m likely to do.

“I continue to like this recreation, I even now love professional wrestling, sporting activities entertainment, I adore getting in the ring. It is a little unusual being in the ring with no one observing, no person in the arena. But, man, I’m ready to get back to get the job done.”