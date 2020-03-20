Who’s on WhatsApp now, answer all your questions about COVID-19 – tech

According to reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) is working on WhatsApp, and you can subscribe to their channel to receive the latest updates and to check the facts of the pandemic.

Who has declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, so if you ask us, there is no better answer to any questions you might have about the virus.

Shared with WHO Uganda’s Twitter account (though not the WHO’s main account), the number is “fact-checked” and legal.

To receive updates on # COVID19 from WHO, add this number – +41 79 893 18 92 to your contacts and send @WhatsApp a message. You will be automatically registered to receive updates and will be able to request additional information as shown below. pic.twitter.com/WXaGd88AGf

– TKO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 20, 2020

The profile number that is shared, +41798931892, is a certified business account called World Health Organization.

Basically, this number acts like a newsletter that you can subscribe to by sending a “Hi” message. After you do this, you will be offered various options to choose from by entering the co-linked number as sent in the message. Answers are given, and information is provided by the chatbot.

This is exactly the model used by the Government of India for the MyGov Corona Helpdesk she created on WhatsApp.

You can ask for the latest coronavirus statistics, read tips, access verified news, and even ask questions on this WhatsApp chat.

This WhatsApp account is a great way to combat the spread of misinformation among those who rely on WhatsApp for information. There is also a Mythbusters option for this.

WhatsApp also launched the Coronavirus Information Hub in partnership with the UN Development Program, WHO and UNICEF. This is a dedicated website that contains tips on COVID-19 and information on how to use WhatsApp features to stay connected during these times of social distance.

WhatsApp’s also announced a $ 1 million donation to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Sheet Network (IFCN).

Today, @WhatsApp has launched a hub for healthcare professionals, teachers, small businesses and others who use WhatsApp to support each other during this extraordinary crisis. You can check it out here https://t.co/ziwqtvbqXP

– Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) March 18, 2020

Other tech giants have also become involved in the fight to stem the spread of misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic, including parent company WhatsApp, Facebook. Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube have joined forces to tackle misinformation together and invite other companies to join them.

The technology industry is working closely with government health agencies around the world on COVID-19’s response efforts. Read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/Xn0fhyJLXm

– Google Public Policy (@googlepubpolicy) March 17, 2020

