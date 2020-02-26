who’s-who-in-the-lookup-for-lacking-tennessee-toddler-evelyn-boswell

Hayes Hickman, Knoxville Released 12: 08 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020 | Up to date 12: 36 p.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020

Tennessee toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell was documented missing Feb. 19, two months considering that she supposedly was very last witnessed, leading to a intricate string of 50 percent-explanations and conflicting statements by family customers.

Authorities say their research has been hampered by inaccurate data from these closest to the woman. Two kin — Evelyn’s mother and grandmother — now are in law enforcement custody as investigators go on their lookup for answers.

The following is a who’s who of those involved in the ongoing investigation:

Evelyn Mae Boswell

The 15-month-aged woman from Blountville, Tennessee, whose disappearance brought on an Amber Alert on Feb. 19.

The toddler reportedly has not been witnessed by specific household customers because December.

The ensuing investigation has spanned at minimum 3 states and led to the arrest of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, and her grandmother, Angela Boswell, amid a flurry of conflicting and inaccurate facts spouse and children associates have given to authorities.

In the week given that the Amber Alert was issued, authorities have fielded some 500 tips, but have nonetheless to confirm any sighting of Evelyn.

She was last seen carrying a pink tracksuit, pink sneakers and a pink bow.

Megan “Maggie” Boswell

Evelyn’s mom.

The 18-calendar year-outdated lady has created varying statements to authorities and the media – most recently that she last observed Evelyn with her mom, Angela Boswell. Megan claimed her mother experienced taken the woman to a campground in the Mendota place of Virginia, north of Bristol. Authorities later stated a search of campgrounds in Mendota turned up almost nothing.

Megan Boswell, who had not noted Evelyn lacking just before currently being questioned by authorities, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of creating a wrong report. She remained jailed Wednesday in Sullivan County on $25,000 bond.

Ethan Perry

Evelyn’s father.

Perry, 20, who is not married to Evelyn’s mom, currently is stationed in Louisiana when on energetic obligation with the Military. He promises he experienced little speak to with his daughter just before her disappearance. Authorities say Perry is cooperating with the investigation.

Angela Boswell

Evelyn’s maternal grandmother.

The 42-12 months-previous Kingsport female was captured in Wilkes County, N.C. on Feb. 21 although touring with her boyfriend in a stolen 2007 BMW, hrs soon after authorities introduced they were being looking for the motor vehicle in link with Evelyn’s disappearance.

Both were being taken into custody, but Evelyn was not with them.

Angela Boswell was extradited again to Sullivan County on rates of theft in excess of $2,500, in connection with the stolen vehicle, as well as many probation violations. She remained jailed with no bond Wednesday.

William McCloud

Anglea Boswell’s boyfriend.

McCloud, 33, also is billed with the theft of the BMW. He presently has a Bristol, Tennessee tackle, but beforehand lived in Wilkes County, N.C., where by he and Angela Boswell were captured. McCloud statements he assumed the BMW was a present from Megan Boswell to Angela Boswell, and that he was unaware of the Amber Notify.

Tommy Boswell Sr.

Evelyn’s maternal grandfather.

He was the 1st to report the girl’s disappearance to the Tennessee Office of Children’s Solutions. The 50-calendar year-old operator of a Blountville space paving company, Tommy Boswell Sr. has pledged $10,000 toward a reward pool for info top to Evelyn’s protected return. He and Angela Boswell are divorced.

Jeff Cassidy

Sullivan County sheriff.

A 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s business who was elected in 2018, Cassidy has termed the Evelyn Boswell investigation “unlike anything I have at any time observed.” The sheriff was the initial to pledge $1,000 of his very own funds toward the reward pool.

Andy Seabolt

A captain with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office and the agency’s position of call for the media.

Leslie Earhart and Josh DeVine

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokespeople who also are delivering data on the Evelyn Boswell investigation to the media and the general public.

