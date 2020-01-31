WHO’S WHO: The presidential candidates participating in the Iowa Caucus 2020

The caucus is only three days away and eleven candidates remain in the running for the Democrats.

In Iowa, new polls find Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in a close race at the top of the democratic field. Sanders is currently at the top, Biden in second place. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren are in third and fourth places, respectively.

And while President Trump faces two challengers – former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh – the President leads the way.

The caucus takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd.

The locations for the Democratic and Republican Congress are different in each district.

If you are not sure about your caucus location, you can click here for democratic locations and here for republican locations.

Familiarize yourself with the candidates and their guidelines below.

Democratically

Bernie Sanders

Bio

Guidelines

Joe Biden

Bio

Guidelines

Pete Buttigieg

Bio

Guidelines

Elizabeth Warren

Bio

Guidelines

Andrew Yang

Bio

Guidelines

Tom Steyer

Bio

Guidelines

Amy Klobuchar

Bio

Guidelines

Deval Patrick

Bio

Guidelines

Tulsi Gabbard

Bio

Guidelines

Michael Bennet

Bio

Guidelines

Michael Bloomberg

Bio

Guidelines

Republican

President Donald Trump

Bio

Guidelines

Bill Weld

Bio

Guidelines

Joe Walsh

Bio

Guidelines