[‘Who’s Your Daddy?’ Fox & Good friends Encounters Ainsley Earhart’s Father in Diner Section]

1 under no circumstances genuinely is familiar with what will take place anytime Fox & Friends holds just one of their diner segments. What did occur on Wednesday was that the clearly show stumbled on Ainsley Earhardt’s father in South Carolina.

As Todd Piro spoke to diner patrons in Columbia, he launched a gentleman to the camera who had a dilemma for Earhardt: “Who’s your daddy?”

“That’s your daddy!” Steve Doocy exclaimed, which Earhardt confirmed seconds afterwards by expressing, “Hey Father.”

From there, the exhibit experienced a chuckle as Earhardt launched the viewers to her father and his fellow diners who she knew from back again household. Since she launched the exhibit to the gentleman who does her taxes, Doocy questioned if they’d get to see them later on on.

“I’m not managing for president, you’re not gonna see my taxes,” Earhardt mentioned.

