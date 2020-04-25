Why 2020 Could Be Another Central Territory

Welcome to another fake equality election. Congratulations, you will hate it here.

President Donald Trump has the magical power to carry out his failures on his opponent: He is elastic, you are bright, whatever you say is surprising and cling to you. It is a strategy that has had a profound effect on Hillary Clinton. He nicknamed her “Hillary’s Worst” while campaigning under federal probe for Russian ties. He dominated the debate over her husband’s sexual abuse after several women came before her to accuse Trump of homosexuality, which he denies. He even accused Clinton of raising a birther theory about Barack Obama. Reminder: It was Trump who did it.

This week, Donald Trump Jr. wrote a clip titled “Joe Biden is Hillary Clinton’s 2020 rehearsal,” suggesting that the band is planning to repeat its 2016 album. Trump is already trying to be a conservative in the 2020 campaign. will Biden be glue.

Some Republicans believe Trump’s strategy will work because, according to them, Biden is already facing that. Where Democrats have spent years arguing that Trump is a whore who looks at foreign power and does not deserve to be President, Trump’s campaign is about to make the exact opposite of Joe Biden. “While Biden is an acceptable candidate, there may be similar arguments about Trump,” Republican activist Tyler Brown said. Which can act as “as long as they have only one sentence to say, ‘Here is how everyone is heard.'”

Biden’s defenders objected to the idea that there was some truth flow to begin with, and pointed out that many of Trump’s attacks on Biden were ignored by the truth-tellers. They say Trump’s tactics are politically weak and the fact that Biden has begun to gain traction on Trump in some of the most troubled states. And Biden’s campaign is raising awareness about media bias, which Democrats say helped support Trump’s attack on the man who was against Clinton.

That doesn’t bother many Republicans. “Whether it’s a moral imbalance like a moot,” Brown said. “The way people consume data, something is either broken or not. It will be less about a serious question.”

Related Articles

The first rumor started last year, when Trump allegedly went without evidence that Biden benefited from his son Hunter’s role in the Ukrainian gas industry as Trump’s children. demonstrating to promote the needs of Trump’s business everywhere from Aberdeen to Jakarta to India. Biden’s spokesman Mike Gwin said, “He has actually found himself in the right position with this trick and trying to seduce this Biden.”

This has not stopped Trump’s tactics from taking on the issue. Democrats have long accused Trump of being close to foreign enemies (see: his good relationship with Putin, his friendship with Kim Jung Un, as he shows that he looks like a dictator from Saudi Arabia to Turkey. ) Now, Trump has accused Biden of collaborating with China, Twitter via Biden that the candidate is “a dream of China” with the release of a fake lawsuit allegedly defending “China’s feelings.” Proponents disputed Trump’s claim that Biden was soft on China.

Democrats have been angry over the years over allegations of rape against President Trump, which the President has denied. Now, Trump and digital campaign manager Brad Parscale have released a piece in which they accuse Democrats of being silent after former state senator Tara Reade accused Biden of being a part of the process. and allegations of hypocrisy in the #MeToo movement. Biden’s campaign denied Reade’s allegations, saying the encounter she described as “nothing happened.”

Democrats have criticized Trump’s deception and unprovoked press conferences during the Coronavirus crisis. Now, the Trump campaign is starting from the advertising group that was created to paint and inspire 77-year-old Biden as a thinker and thinker. An official at the White House said “people will pass the day asking Donald Trump’s mental health, or ability to speak openly, or you know, where the job is,” said an official. the White House. “They’ll almost come to the day.”

These are not the exact opposite of campaigns. Trump has mastered the old-fashioned political logic of blowing out smoke to his rivals by making voters think there is a fire there, even if it will be consumed in chaos. A Republican activist called it “the best idea.” It also implies a political law that the best protection is a serious crime. Brad Todd, a Republican activist and author of The Great Revolt, said: “The tendency for most people to get involved in politics is if they take fire for free and self-defense.” “President Trump understands that if you catch fire you fire it.”

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

For Democrats, she is tired, and low self-esteem. Which is the point. By organizing the race as “the worst of two evils,” they are trying to cause violence, “said Jen Palmieri, a former Clinton director of communications.” It’s a tricky strategy, but it has an impact on people. “

In seeking security, some Democrats are already watching the role of the media. Many former Clinton campaign campaigners of 2016 believe that the Trump-Clinton campaign campaign has promoted Trump’s attacks on Clinton, citing his own campaign that the candidates were right and the election. it is between “two evils.” Palmieri said the “objective of action” is correct: if I make a bad report about Trump, I have to make bad news about Clinton, “Palmieri said. Supporters of the group say such a system is coming out in 2020. “Trump is out there spreading the word and Joe Biden has one word of hate and Trump’s campaign used it and the media said, ‘ Oh, Biden has lost that. ‘”Said Ian Sams, Clinton’s spokeswoman in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2020.

Biden’s supporters say he may not be as weak as Clinton’s about the impending crisis. Biden is a well-known figure that has been widely used since leaving the Vice President. For years, Clinton has been used in the right-wing right wing, which has made it easier for many of her attacks. “It made voters think of a skepticism and a bias against someone that Joe Biden didn’t have,” Sams said. “This allows Trump’s attacks to be with the voters in a way that I didn’t say they would do with Biden.”

Democrats also argued that most of the doubts in 2016 were related to Clinton’s race. Biden could also benefit from the opportunity offered to women candidates. “People are more inclined to make male errors than women,” Sams said.

Lastly, every strategy works best when deployed for the first time. The fact that this booklet has been conducted before can make a difference. Palmieri said “There is prevention in the system now, because people feel Trump is always lying,” Palmieri said. “There are many reasons to believe that Biden will be easier to do than we have done. And you don’t need to do that much better than we did.”

But the most obvious answer as to whether Trump’s attack with Biden may be unrelated to President Trump and his luear tactics. Voters will make their decision in 2020 based on four years of Trump’s presidency. While Trump hopes this means a referendum on economic growth and the DC’s collapse, it is now more likely to focus on the disease, the prevalence of unemployment, the impeachment of the president and nearly. conflicts coming from the White House. And it’s hard to see how Trump can blame Biden for this.

– Reporting by Tessa Berenson / Washington

Get Political News. Sign up to receive today’s top political stories from Washington and beyond.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Charlotte Alter at charlotte.alter@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Select 2020