Why a ‘curious interest’ and questions about looming money about Harry and Meghan coming to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan clearly want to come to Canada – and senior members of the royal family gave their wish their blessing at their Sandringham summit on Monday.

But how Canadians think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend part of their time here while taking a step back from their higher positions in the royal family, is more nuanced.

“I would say that there is a certain curiosity to some extent as to how this will unfold, that Harry and Meghan’s enthusiasm for Canada is certainly well received,” said Carolyn Harris, an old royal observer and Toronto-based author and historian .

“There are many who have noted that Harry and Meghan – because it is unlikely that Harry will succeed on the throne – must be able to live on their own terms, provided they are indeed financially independent.”

While some Canadians may welcome Harry and Meghan, others may feel great indifference.

“People who support the crown, most of them will like this,” said John Fraser, author of The Secret of the Crown: Canada’s Affair with Royalty and founder of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada.

“The idea that members of the royal family actually live in a Commonwealth country is great to me. It suggests the possibility – especially if the queen agrees with the idea – that Harry and Meghan are special Commonwealth ambassadors or supporters can be .”

Meghan and Harry will divide the time between Canada and the UK, but it is not yet clear where they will live in Canada. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Others who are often less interested in the Crown, he suggests, will “think they are leeches on body politics.”

But whatever interest the Canadians have, this can be tempered by a very difficult subject: money.

“I think any support for Harry and Meghan would be adversely affected if the couple were seen using public funds in Canada for their safety while having a private life,” Harris said. Cocoa Paccagnan, Invermere, BC, echoed a similar sentiment.

“I love my royals, but I’m not interested in paying for long-term security or maintenance if they choose to spend more time in Canada,” Paccagnan wrote in an email to CBC’s Royal Fascinator newsletter during the weekend .

“Honor and a privilege”

Others looked at the financial aspects differently.

Bill Kostiuk, of Alliston, Ont., Said it would be “an honor and a privilege” to have Harry and Meghan live in Canada.

“They do so much for charities and they seem to inspire the younger generation in a very positive way,” he said in an email to the Fascinator.

“Thousands of immigrants come to Canada and nobody wonders who will pay what and what they will do for income. I wish people could get out of the gossip train and let this couple and their young child live together without pointing the finger at everything. “

VIEW: Expert Robert Lacey says that Harry and Meghan can follow the example of the Obamas to manage their finances:

Robert Lacey says that the independence of the royal couple can lie in a huge charitable foundation 0:57

Harry and Meghan’s seismic announcement last week that they wanted to take a step back also mentioned that they want to become financially independent. And in a statement on Monday, Queen Elizabeth said that Harry and Meghan “have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives.”

But what that means exactly remains unclear.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday that the federal government did not decide whether Ottawa would help cover the security costs associated with moving to Canada by the sixth in line with the throne and his wife.

“Serious problem”

There is little doubt about the safety for such a high-profile pair will bear a hefty price tag.

“The security issue is a serious issue,” Fraser said.

“Whether they are here or anywhere, they are important public figures who need protection,” he said.

“Right now, unless something is worked out with the Canadian government, they have no official status here except the respect that there is – and also the lack of respect – for members of the Royal Family.”

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk

-@Royal family

Fraser said the security costs should probably be covered privately. “I don’t think it should be a Canadian government cost,” he said.

Christine Richardson, from Uxbridge, Ont., Said in an email to The Royal Fascinator that she can understand why Harry and Meghan may want to take a step back, but feels “very strong that they can’t have their cake and can eat it too “.

“Independence means what it says, and from a financial point of view it should not cost Canadians anything (for safety reasons) if they live here part-time. They also have to pay income tax on money made in Canada, just like the rest from U.S.”

What about taxes?

Taxation brings considerable strangers around the plans of Harry and Meghan and would depend on many things.

“If Harry spends enough time in Canada to become a Canadian resident, he would be liable for Canadian taxes,” said Craig Prescott, director of the Center for Parliament and Public Law at the University of Winchester in southern England, via email.

“With Meghan she is still a US citizen and is therefore subject to US tax on her worldwide income (since US taxation is based on citizenship rather than residency – only Eritrea and Myanmar do the same). There are exemptions and exceptions, but they seem to be relatively limited. “

According to UK tax rules, Prescott said, if foreign tax is paid on foreign income, you can claim exemption to avoid being taxed twice.

PLEASE NOTE: VK Boris Johnson says he is a ‘big fan’ of the royal family

U.K. PM Boris Johnson is confident that the royal family will solve current problems at 0:13

“How this works depends on every double taxation agreement between the UK and that country. The UK has a double taxation agreement with the US and Canada,” he said.

Although much is still unknown about how the part-time residency of Harry and Meghan will unfold, Fraser said that much of it will be answered “just by living here somewhere, whatever it is.”

The only people he can see who are really upset about the move are the British gossip magazines who “like to praise or damn them.”

NOTE: Canada has undecidedly decided to cover Harry and Meghan’s security costs

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government has not decided whether it will cover the security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan during their stay in Canada, which is estimated at more than $ 1.7 million a year. 01:59

Fraser expects that there will be “fiery following” of Harry and Meghan for a while.

“But I think they have a fair chance to have a more normal life here, whatever a normal life is, a private life than in the UK.”