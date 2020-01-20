Why, according to a report in Germany, Timo Werner would rather sign for Liverpool than Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea want to move Timo Werner to Anfield after a report in Germany.

The Red Bull Leipzig striker has been relegated to the Premier League since last season, but his contract will expire in 2023.

Getty Images – Getty

The German international Werner is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe

Werner has scored 24 goals in 25 games for Leipzig this season.

It goes without saying that the reds and the blues are the leaders in signing the 23-year-old.

Chelsea will definitely need a striker because Olivier Giroud and Michy Batashuayi’s future is uncertain.

Liverpool don’t necessarily need a new front man though, as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are scoring goals this season.

However, the German publication Bild claims that Werner would prefer to play for Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool have made excellent progress under Klopp and won the Champions League last season.

They are also well on their way to a first Premier League title as they currently have a 16 point lead at the top of the table.

AFP or licensor

Could Werner Klopp’s next big addition be in Liverpool?

The report also says that Werner would be much better suited to Klopp’s fast system.

FC Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in the German international, and Leipzig coach Oliver Mintzlaff recently admitted that he wasn’t surprised when he was associated with Germany’s largest club.

“If Timo continues to score goals, not only Bayern will be interested in such a world-class player,” said Mintzlaff.

“Nothing is unsaleable in football. We have to be so honest. “

Werner’s exit clause is believed to be in the region of £ 55m.