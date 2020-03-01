why-afghanistan-became-an-invisible-war

%MINIFYHTML5f9919c8a733291e88504bb8861e1bc311% %MINIFYHTML5f9919c8a733291e88504bb8861e1bc312% Total number of US veterans and troops US troop levels and living veterans for every war US Amount UU. troops that served in every war Life number World War II veterans over time US troop levels and living veterans for every war Total number of US troops and veterans. overtime Number of US troops that served in every war Life number World War II veterans over time US troop levels and living veterans for every war Number of American soldiers and veterans. American troops that served in every war Life number Veterans of World War II over time Total number of US troops and veterans. US troop levels and living veterans for every war Amount of US troops that served in every war Life number World War II veterans over time Sources: United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Project Costs of War of the Watson Institute

In a century of American wars, no other has been so invisible to the public. Americans don’t want to fight in Afghanistan, they don’t want to die in Afghanistan and they really don’t want to hear about Afghanistan.

Why? This war is different.

Less soldiers, less veterans



Fewer American soldiers have fought in Afghanistan than any American war in the last century. At most, about 12,000 American soldiers remain there and a total of approximately 600,000 have rotated there for 18 years.

That number is less than a quarter of the number that fought in Vietnam and about half of the number that went to Iraq, where more soldiers fought and died in less than half the time, which increases the visibility of their sacrifices.

Less troops serving means less veterans. Even today, the number of veterans still alive from World War II and the Vietnam War exceeds the number of Afghan war veterans.

That is important because living veterans are a powerful lobby force to keep a war in the public consciousness alive. As the number of living veterans declined after 1946, the American sense of the presence of war as measured by veterans has steadily declined.

In the years immediately after World War II, 15 percent of the population had recently returned from a war. Today, it is approximately 2 percent.

Minimizing casualties



A great contributor to making Afghanistan’s war invisible has been the success in minimizing deaths, particularly military deaths.

A series of new military medical protocols, perfected by experience in recent wars and highly advanced battlefield trauma techniques and rapid resilience, have created the concept of “golden hour.”

“Golden Hour,quot; has been surprisingly successful in saving the lives of soldiers. He emphasizes bringing an injured soldier to a trauma center within an hour, and immediate first aid to keep a soldier alive for so long. The result has been so successful that an American soldier was more than five times more likely to die in each of the first four wars of the last century than in Afghanistan.

The United States has killed civilians throughout the war, something that even Afghan allies have criticized. But many fewer civilians have died in Afghanistan than in any previous war that involved US forces.

A minor portion of military spending



Afghanistan has been as expensive as any war in the past 75 years, with the exception of World War II. The United States has spent about $ 2 billion in 18 years, more than $ 100 billion a year.

But that amount is reduced by the general defense budget during that period. Military spending has continued to rise, approaching its levels during World War II, even when the United States has reduced its participation in Afghanistan.

Annual defense expenditure and total defense of the USA. UU. $ 523 billion total defense expense in 2017 $ 27 billion spend on Afghanistan in 2017 The data are adjusted for inflation and in 2018 dollars. · Sources: United States Department of Defense; Congress Research Service; Project Costs of War of the Watson Institute

Much of that money has been earmarked for expensive high-tech projects, popular with communities where they create jobs, such as the $ 400 billion F-35. And foreign policy priorities have shifted to the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea, each of which demands costly naval commitments, at a time when China and Russia are also spending a lot on projecting power and influence in new regions.

Much of that money has been earmarked for expensive high-tech projects, popular with communities where they create jobs, such as the $ 400 billion F-35. And foreign policy priorities have shifted to the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea, each of which demands costly naval commitments, at a time when China and Russia are also spending a lot on projecting power and influence in new regions. .

Less headlines



Despite the costs, the war in Afghanistan has remained at the bottom of the nation’s conscience. In recent years, the war was the subject of fewer front-page stories in The New York Times than any other war since World War I. After an initial increase in coverage after the September 11 attacks, the war in Afghanistan rarely appeared more than once a week on the cover.

Annual headlines related to war

The decline in coverage is not just on the cover of The Times. Other news organizations have also covered Afghanistan less, a product of the duration of the war and the decline in public interest. Many news organizations reduced their foreign offices in Kabul as the war continued, and most have fewer reporters there than The Times.