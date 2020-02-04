A generally quiet part of north London is full of rumors that a coronavirus has arrived.

This could be terrifying because hundreds of people have already died in China where the infection is spreading at an uncontrollable rate.

Now that Colindale’s gossip, Barnet, isn’t exactly wrong, there’s nothing to be afraid of.

In fact, the vials likely to contain the virus are sent to the Public Health England (PHE) laboratory only for testing and, when they are active, they are transported in a very safe manner.

Whenever a clinician in any part of the country thinks it is a coronavirus, they take samples from the patient’s nose and throat.

These are then sent to the respiratory virus unit on Colindale Avenue where scientists test to see if the clinician’s fears are correct.

Results are provided the same day.

It was at PHE Colindale that the two British cases of virus were confirmed for the first time.

EPS also have the ability to map the genome of the virus. This can then be compared to similar research done in China, which means that all of the mutations in the infection can be better understood.

The virus appeared at the end of last year in the city of Wuhan in China. It is highly infectious and is also known to be fatal.

So far, 425 people have been killed in the epidemic and another 20,000 cases have been confirmed.

It has spread around the world and last Friday (January 31), two cases were reported in the United Kingdom, the patients having recently traveled from China.

