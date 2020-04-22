Why Americans Shouldn’t Expect More Money from Congress to Revive the Economy in the Short Term

As countries begin to loosen social distance guidelines to reopen economic parts, Republicans – among them Mitch McConnell – make clear: Don’t anticipate short-term bailouts anymore to help you get started.

“The future of our country in terms of the amount of debt we add is a very worrying problem,” the Senate majority leader said on Tuesday. “Until we can start opening up the economy, we cannot spend enough money to solve problems.”

The federal government is turning on the cash machine when Congress prepares to “throw away small businesses that are struggling to save lives worth nearly half a trillion dollars. In total, Congress has so far passed three coronavirus aid packages totaling about $ 2.5 trillion: $ 8.3 billion to treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19, extended paid sick leave is estimated to cost $ 192 billion, and an economic stimulus of $ 2.3 trillion for struggling Americans.

McConnell’s statement follows the Senate issued a $ 484 billion package for more assistance for small businesses, hospitals and testing. And after passing Parliament on Thursday, Congress will allocate about $ 3 trillion to fight a pandemic that killed 45,000 people in the United States.

But until Congress returned to Washington and restarted its normal legislative business, Kentucky Republican said no further relief measures would pass through his chamber. That means several weeks – possibly more than a month – will pass until lawmakers approve more laws aimed at reducing the economic impact of the virus.

Congress takes about two weeks to overcome partisan gridlock to refill the small business loan program supported by both parties. The impasse previewed the political battle that would occur after members were likely to return in the first week of May.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrived for the press conference after a pro forma session in which the Senate issued a nearly $ 500 billion package to further assist small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 21.

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty

“My view is that we have to bring everyone back, participate fully, start thinking about the implications for the country’s future for this level of national debt, start seeing some economic evidence starting to return to normal … and take measurable steps as we go,” said McConnell. “Let’s see what we do that works, what doesn’t work, what needs more and let’s consider this very carefully.”

Rather than giving the state more bailout money, McConnell said on conservative radio show Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday that he preferred they “use the bankruptcy route.”

Republicans and Democrats cannot be far apart.

“For anyone who thinks this is the last train out of the station, it’s not even close to this case,” Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y) said Tuesday, flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). ).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) spoke to reporters at Capitol A. April 21 in Washington, D.C.

Photograph by Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The next package will be “big,” “broad” and “brave,” Schumer said, and Democrats will start working on it “immediately and very quickly.”

Democrats will seek more funds for housing, infrastructure, elections, postal services, frontline workers, state and local governments, and strengthen pension protection, among others. Republicans have already swung out on several proposals, such as money to vote by mail and the Postal Service.

“All of these ideas have been discussed with the idea we will ‘take it later,” Pelosi said. “Well, this later.”

However, McConnell’s attitude to future economic aid is a departure from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump and Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin have supported other stimulus packages, which focus on infrastructure. Trump said on Tuesday that after he signed a $ 484 billion small business grant into law this weekend, lawmakers must shift their focus to reaching other bipartisan agreements.

“After I sign this bill, we will start discussions about the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal assistance …….. to State / Regional Governments for lost revenue from COVID 19, Infrastructure Investment that is urgently needed for Bridges, Tunnels, “Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports and Payroll Taxes to Increase Economic Growth,” he wrote in a pair of tweets.

Citing presidential statements and talks with administration officials, such as Mnuchin, Democrats expressed their belief that they could draft a massive bipartisan bill similar to the $ 2.3 trillion package, despite initial objections from McConnell.

“Because of the Republican commitment and statement regarding some of these issues, we will discuss them further,” Pelosi said. “And because of the great mobilization and concern of the Americans – as Lincoln said, ‘public sentiment is everything,’ – how they make their voices heard will help us get a very strong package in the future.”