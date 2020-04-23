Why Amitabh Bachchan Never Worked With Madhuri Dixit – Blast from the Earlier

Two of the largest superstar of our moments – Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit – virtually came jointly for JP Duuta’s Bandua. But the film never ever took off. Why has Amitabh Bachchan hardly ever worked with Madhuri Dixit? Seemingly he turned down every offer you that he obtained with her.

Just one director who wanted to cast them alongside one another came away shocked when apparently, the Major B mentioned, “Cast any actress…Dimple, Jaya Prada, Shabana Azmi, not HER (Dixit).”

We marvel what happened between them to set a freeze on all collaborations? This is not the 1st topnotch pair that has refused to perform alongside one another. What about Dilip Kumar and Sadhana or Sharmila Tagore and Raj Kapoor, or Mala Sinha and Dilip Kumar?

It is no coincidence that these pairs never transpired, all thanks to the Good Indian Male Moi. Somewhere these heroines refused to enjoy up to the heroes or maybe chose to be chummy with other rival heroes. Sharmila Tagore was in no way known to flatter her heroes while Raj Kapoor appreciated his main ladies to pamper his ego.

Meena Kumari and Raj Kapoor, both of those topnotch actors of the 1950s under no circumstances labored together apart from in Sharda where by she played the girl who married Raj’s father. Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman only in Teesri Kasam, the most important flop of Kapoor’s occupation.

For all the latest leisure news, comply with us on Twitter & Instagram, like us on Fb and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.