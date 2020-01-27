Why Anthony Joshua’s production against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia is MADNESS

Phil Jay 01/27/2020

Rob Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Over the weekend, comments came to light that were serious bad news for British fans about a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

What would be Britain’s biggest battle in many, many years, must not take place on home soil, according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

The Essex man said a huge offer from Saudi Arabia was too good to be rejected. Something that both fighters could bring nine-digit profits.

In other words, he would be willing to take the money (for the fighters, of course). Dollars for the prestige of a huge spectacle in the capital.

Personally, I can’t imagine how Saudi Arabia would want to pay this amount of money for a collision that isn’t actually a pay-per-view affair in the United States.

In addition, there is no need to subscribe to DAZN (since DAZN is not available in the UK). There doesn’t seem to be any real reason for Saudi to raise this kind of money.

However, Hearn says it’s there for the couple to accept. And that means British fans have to travel to Saudi Arabia to experience British history.

A very unfathomable and wrong situation.

I can understand that Floyd Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao has enough appeal worldwide to serve everyone. So it makes more sense to take Saudi money than not.

But two UK fighters fighting outside of the UK where this planetary focus is absent seem crazy.

If you just want money and that’s all Joshua vs Fury is all about, fans would surely save additional ticket money or pay-per-view costs to keep the competition at home.

Have at least one forum with the fans to discuss.

The fight between Joshua and Fury could possibly be the biggest in British boxing history if properly organized. But bringing it to Saudi Arabia is insane.

You want to fill a dedicated arena to reduce demand. Instead of packing 90,000 Britons into Wembley, there was a moment of great importance.

It could be a struggle to tell your grandchildren about it. But surely not many will travel to Saudi Arabia to tell their grandchildren about Joshua vs Fury – if it actually takes place there.

Basically, British fans who made the UK market one of the most enviable fan bases in the world would be deprived of the opportunity to see the fight live and in person.

Exceptionally, it shouldn’t just be about cash.

PPV RECORD

Joshua and Fury can easily earn £ 30 to £ 50 million ($ 40 to $ 60 million) from Sky Sports Box Office revenue. Purchases that would likely go over two million for the first time.

Double these two million purchases from a £ 34.95 or £ 39.95 PPV price hike on the condition of a one-time deal (or twice for a rematch) and the fighter’s wallets are covered.

Ask those who have filled Wembley to follow Joshua’s campaign over the years, make him the biggest British star in recent years, and make him millions of sponsorship deals, now to pay off their hard-earned money to go to Saudi Arabia to fly just because there is money ‘- would be shocking and little reward for your loyalty.

Throw the public in the form of a referendum – at least.

Taking the money would be another dirty example of how boxing moves away from fans. Just be all about the readies.

This is an opportunity to restore confidence in our sport. So don’t miss it.

The views expressed in this article are those of the publisher Phil Jay. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter