Why are Premier League games, including Chelsea v Arsenal, starting at unusual times tonight?

In the middle of the week, an additional series of Premier League games is on the program, in which the games are played at unusual times.

With the upcoming winter break next month, the games for the top teams according to the traditional hectic festival calendar are still dense and fast.

Getty Images – Getty

Chelsea vs Arsenal is the main game of this week’s Premier League games

The Premier League played their normal games over the weekend, and now clubs are facing a quick league turn this week as the FA Cup returns to the program on Friday.

All 20 teams will be on duty either on Tuesday or Wednesday and each start at a different time than we are used to.

Typically, games start at 7.45pm or 8pm on weekdays, but this week’s games start at 7.30pm and 8.15pm.

This was confirmed by the Premier League in October and set by Amazon following the new game rights this season.

latest

Arsenal news live: reaction to Chelsea draw, Arteta to January deals and injuries

latest

Man United gives Fernandes update, Newcastle closes deal, Mbappe to Liverpool?

NEWS

Live broadcast of Man United: update from Bruno Fernandes, joining of Ings or Cavani

play

Bellerin gets late compensation for ten-man Arsenal in an exciting tie against Chelsea

SUM UP

Preston punishes Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Birmingham cannot be separated

theatre

There was an extraordinary late fight in Newcastle and Villa took the win at the last minute

villain

From match winner to Arsenal striker: it never gets boring when Luiz returns to Chelsea

to explain

Why VAR didn’t order Henderson to take Man City’s penalty again

COLLISION

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time, television channels and team news for Premier League match

the information

Sheffield United – Man City Stream: team news, kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Amazon doesn’t air any more games this season, but the league has kept kick-off times in line with the rest of the campaign.

A statement from the league said: “The 2019/20 season is the first of the new three-year programs in the Premier League. The kick-off times for the evening game rounds in the middle of the week range from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

“The kick-off times for non-UK games in these mid-week rounds will be the same as those selected for live reporting in the UK.

“This is in line with the general principle that applies to weekend movements.”

AFP or licensor

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea meet Arsenal this week

Premier League games this week

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

19:30 Bournemouth v Brighton

19:30 Aston Villa v Watford

7:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v Southampton

19:30 Everton v Newcastle United

19:30 Sheffield United v Man City

20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

19:30 Leicester City v West Ham

19:30 Spurs against Norwich City

20:15 Man Utd against Burnley

Thursday January 23, 2020

20:00 Wolves v Liverpool