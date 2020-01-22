Why are Premier League games, including Chelsea v Arsenal, starting at unusual times tonight?

In the middle of the week, an additional series of Premier League games is on the program, in which the games are played at unusual times.
With the upcoming winter break next month, the games for the top teams according to the traditional hectic festival calendar are still dense and fast.
Chelsea vs Arsenal is the main game of this week’s Premier League games
The Premier League played their normal games over the weekend, and now clubs are facing a quick league turn this week as the FA Cup returns to the program on Friday.
All 20 teams will be on duty either on Tuesday or Wednesday and each start at a different time than we are used to.
Typically, games start at 7.45pm or 8pm on weekdays, but this week’s games start at 7.30pm and 8.15pm.
This was confirmed by the Premier League in October and set by Amazon following the new game rights this season.
Amazon doesn’t air any more games this season, but the league has kept kick-off times in line with the rest of the campaign.
A statement from the league said: “The 2019/20 season is the first of the new three-year programs in the Premier League. The kick-off times for the evening game rounds in the middle of the week range from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
“The kick-off times for non-UK games in these mid-week rounds will be the same as those selected for live reporting in the UK.
“This is in line with the general principle that applies to weekend movements.”
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea meet Arsenal this week
Premier League games this week
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
19:30 Bournemouth v Brighton
19:30 Aston Villa v Watford
7:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v Southampton
19:30 Everton v Newcastle United
19:30 Sheffield United v Man City
20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
19:30 Leicester City v West Ham
19:30 Spurs against Norwich City
20:15 Man Utd against Burnley
Thursday January 23, 2020
20:00 Wolves v Liverpool